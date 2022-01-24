Top 5 simplest house designs in Minecraft that everyone can build

Although having a home in Minecraft starts out serving a survival role, players may eventually want to add a personal or visual flare to really make their house a home.

Many Minecraft players in the community have created some truly impressive home builds, but some players may be looking for a more modest approach.

Fortunately, there are tons of designs for player homes that require very basic materials and look great. Most of these homes also have more than enough room for a budding player's item storage and crafting needs. Some designs even leave room for expansion, allowing players who have progressed in their survival world to improve on the existing form and function of their home.

Top home designs in Minecraft based on accessibility

5) Wooden Starter House 2 by ADHDCraft

This starter house can be built considerably quickly due to its material cost (Image via Mojang)

It won't win any contests for its appearance, but this house build by ADHDCraft is an exemplary entry that only requires wood blanks, stone, and cobblestone. Because of this, it's incredibly easy to build in Minecraft and can be completed in one or two in-game days.

The yard space is a good area for extra storage or additional decoration, and one variant features small plots of wheat. The interior has the necessities, including double beds and plenty of chests. The roof is the central crafting area, with crafting tables and furnaces available on top of even more chests.

4) Survivalist Farm House by TheMadSheep

This home centers heavily on being able to grow crops (Image via Mojang)

Using a terrace-based design, this Minecraft house hybridizes room for crafting and sleeping as well as the ability to grow crops. Each step of the roof's terrace features farmland and water that will grow basic crops such as wheat, beetroot, carrots, and potatoes.

The interior is relatively small, but it still serves the purpose it needs to. Having access to food right on a player's roof is a great convenience on any Minecraft survival world, especially on Hardcore Mode.

3) Wooden Starter House by ScreenHorror

This house design is deceptively roomy and sports an outdoor porch (Image via Mojang)

Made of simple oak planks, cobblestone, and a few touches of spruce wood to add trim, this house build is roomy and quick to construct. On top of the house's plentiful room for Minecraft players to fill at their leisure, the design also features a porch on the eastern portion of the home.

Whether players want to use it to watch the sunrise or pick off hostile mobs with their ranged weapons is up to them, but this porch can provide both a visual and tactical benefit.

2) Small Wooden Cabin 5 by Keralis

This home build is great for a more rustic appeal (Image via Mojang)

A great Minecraft build as an emergency shelter, this wooden cabin provides a rustic feeling with its perimeter hedges and overgrown grass outside thanks to the application of bone meal. A redstone lamp provides a light glow on dark nights, and this build even leaves room for a minecart track, making it a great home build to place outside of a player's mine entrance for quick access to and from their mining spots.

It isn't as spacy as some builds, but it retains the necessary blocks and storage to meet a player's survival needs.

1) Simple Starter House 4 by Keralis

Keralis' starter house series are magnificent hybrids of coziness and effectiveness (Image via Mojang)

Another Keralis creation, this house is the perfect balance between being visually appealing to Minecraft players as well as providing all the basic needs they could ask for. Made primarily of cobblestone, oak planks, and spruce planks, this house can be built quickly with easily-gathered materials.

Adding torches provides protection from hostile mobs and the outer fencing has enough room to grow some basic crops on the plot. Rounded out by a small tree and some hedges, this house is a perfect blend of form and function in Minecraft.

Edited by Siddharth Satish