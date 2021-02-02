Top 5 smartest mobs in Minecraft

In Minecraft, it is quite debatable as to what are the smartest and least intelligent mobs in the game.

Although there are quite a few mobs out there in the game that definitely have below-average intelligence, there are quite a lot of mobs that have been programmed to be intelligent in multiple aspects to make them more difficult to defeat.

Here are some of the smartest mobs found in Minecraft and the reasons why they are considered the most intelligent mobs.

Minecraft's top 5 smartest mobs

#5 - Shulkers

Image via Cubey, YouTube

The Shulker is one of the most smartest Minecraft mobs as it has been coded to be able to find the player's location through blocks.

When it spits out its levitation bullet, the bullet traverses the local terrain to find the player, disregarding how many turns it has to take. These Shulkers will also attempt to close if the player gets too close, making it one of the most intuitive mobs on this list.

The Shulker, although not the smartest mob, is definitely up there due to its use of intuition when fighting, its knowledge of when to teleport further from the player, and so much more.

Advertisement

#4 - Zombies

Image via The Gamer

Although the Zombie is one of—if not the—first mobs that players will face in Minecraft, it is quite smart.

Minecraft Zombies are able to detect a player from over forty blocks, which is over double the amount of blocks that other hostile mobs like skeletons, spiders, and creepers can detect players.

Zombies are consistent when it comes to attacks, making them one of the hardest mobs to escape once swamped by a group of them.

If a Zombie shares the same block, or a block next to the player, the Zombie will not stop attacking the mob until either it or the player dies.

#3 - Elder Guardians

Image via Nathan Ryan, YouTube

Advertisement

The Elder Guardian is easily one of the most intelligent mobs in Minecraft as it can detect the player's presence whether or not it can visually see them or not and proceeds to inflict mining fatigue on the player.

If the player is anywhere near the Elder Guardian, it will immediately attempt to give the player mining fatigue to prevent the player from accessing the golden treasures it hides beneath it. These interesting mobs can also choose to retract or extend their spikes.

#2 - Piglins and Zombified Piglins

Image via u/ozz10_, Reddit

Zombie Piglins, or Zombie Pigmen in any update before 1.16, are the second smartest mob in Minecraft due to their skill of remembering players that attack them even after the escape.

If a player hits a Zombie Piglin in a group and remarkably escapes the golden sword-wielding mobs, and if the player returns to the area, the Piglins will remember the player and continue to attack them.

This is an incredible skill, and some players even experience Zombie Piglins remembering them after a death or two, making it incredibly difficult to pick up gear from the area.

Piglins also have the ability to detect if players should be attacked based on whether they are wearing gold or not, and even have their own trading and bartering system.

#1 - Villagers

Advertisement

Image via HappyGamer

The Villager is easily the smartest mob in Minecraft due to their knowledge of how to farm, communicate with each other, detect and flee from danger, and so much more.

Villagers have a trading system that can be affected by a players' willingness to trade with them, upgradeable aspects as they know how to shift to new jobs once their original occupation source block was removed from the vicinity, and so much more.

Villagers are easily the smartest mobs that can be found in Minecraft.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the article's writer.