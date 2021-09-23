Top 5 elements that attract animals in Minecraft

One of the most unique features in Minecraft are the game’s mobs. These in-game animals can be used for a variety of purposes and are a great resource, but Minecraft players will often find them difficult to track down. Luckily, they can also attract these mobs to them.

There are many facets that can be used for this purpose. Here’s our list of the top five elements that attract animals in Minecraft.

Top 5 elements to lure animals in Minecraft

5) Water

An image of many Minecraft fish underwater. (Image via Mojang)

A lot of mobs are attracted to bodies of water. All types of fish can spawn in Minecraft’s oceans. However, only salmon will spawn in the game’s rivers.

Apart from fish, dolphins, squids, glow squids, and axolotls can also be found in the game's ocean biomes. Interestingly, squids can also be found in rivers.

This applies to both naturally-generated and player-created bodies of water, so long as they are within a river or ocean biome.

4) Plants

An image of several Minecraft bees in a flower forest.(Image via Mojang)

Minecraft’s bee mobs can be attracted by most of the game’s plant life, including flowers, flowering azaleas, and flowering azalea leaves. This includes both plant blocks and item forms.

Bees are also attracted to sweet berry bushes, which are exclusive to Java Edition. Beehives will also generate more frequently on saplings that grow near flowers.

3) Bamboo

An image of several Minecraft pandas in a jungle biome (Image via Mojang)

Pandas are attracted to bamboo and will actively seek it out. They will follow any player who is holding this plant nearby. Apart from that, pandas are occasionally able to breed using bamboo.

2) Seeds

An image of several Minecraft parrots in a Jungle(Image via Mojang)

Seeds are one of the most easily obtainable resources in Minecraft. They have a chance of dropping every time a player breaks a grass block. Seeds can attract the game's chicken and parrot mobs. They can also be used to get the mobs to breed.

1) Wheat

An image of an expansive wheat farm in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Wheat can attract a variety of mobs in Minecraft. Players who are holding this item should be able to use it to entice cows, goats, mooshrooms, and sheep to follow them. It can also be used to breed these mobs.

Minecraft is quite a nuanced title, and its boundaries are still being expanded. Each item has multiple uses and it's up to players to discover them. Having said that, the elements listed above are an interesting way to entice a few of the game's mobs.

