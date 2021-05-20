Top 5 tips for beating the Warden in Minecraft

The Warden is one of the newer mobs in Minecraft that will be introduced in the 1.17 update, which is expected to be released over the summer. This mob is like a mini-boss in the game.

Players will only find this mob in the new biome that is also supposed to be released with the new 1.17 update. This biome is called the "deep dark biome," and it is where the Warden will be housed.

The Warden is a blind mob, and it is the first blind mob ever introduced into the game. However, this mob being blind does not mean that it isn't smart. The Warden can still deal lethal damage to players.

It uses sensors to detect player vibration. Instead of looking at the player to see physical movement, it detects the vibration pattern to come after the player. The mob will slowly approach the player before performing its attack.

These mobs are extremely powerful, and they can kill a player without armor with just one hit. The Warden deals more damage than the Wither does, and the Wither is a really powerful mob in its own right.

Players will need to make sure they are prepared before taking on this mob.

5 things to do to defeat the Warden in Minecraft

Wear Armor

(Image via Know your meme)

Wearing armor is one of the most important things players can do when deciding to take on the Warden in Minecraft. It is possible to kill this mob with no armor, but it is very unlikely. Since this mob creeps up on players, it is kind of hard to tell when the mob is going to strike.

If possible, even try to enchant the armor with protection. This will provide the player with even more protection against the mob and thereby reduce the amount of damage that is taken from each hit.

Use a bow

(Image via rockpapershotgun)

Taking out the Warden in Minecraft will be much easier if the player uses a bow. Players can enchant bows so that they will never run out of ammo, or so they will deal an increased amount of damage.

Players can attack the mob from a distance using a bow to prevent them from getting struck up close. Even with armor, the mob still deals a lot of damage. It would be best to take it out from far away.

Build a Barrier

(Image via gamepur)

Even with extremely durable armor, the Warden can still take Minecraft players out in one hit. The best way to prevent this is to build a barrier so that the mob cannot reach the player.

Players can use blocks that they are not using, or spare blocks that are not needed, to build a barrier against the Warden. Players can then break one of the blocks so that the Warden is visible to them, and attack the mob with a bow.

Enchanted Sword

(Image via Sportskeeda)

If the player absolutely has to melee the mob as a last resort, it is best to have enchantments on the weapon, and the best weapon to use would be a sword.

Minecraft players should enchant the sword with sharpness, unbreaking, and fire aspect if possible. This will increase the amount of damage dealt to the mob, and even cause them to take some fire damage.

Take a shield

(Image via Minecraft)

Shields are a really helpful tool in Minecraft. They can protect players from taking the full amount of damage that they would without it. Shields are crafted using one iron ingot and six wooden planks.

Players will need to have a shield in their hand in order for it to work efficiently.

