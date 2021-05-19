Top 5 tips to defeat creepers in Minecraft

In Minecraft, creepers are one of the most dangerous creatures that players can encounter. They will explode when they get near a player, killing the player and destroying everything around them.

When a creeper gets within three blocks of a player, it will stop moving and stand in place. Players will have about a second and a half to get away from the mob until it explodes.

Creepers do not wait around for the player to get out of the way, and they do not consider the fact that the player took a lot of time to build structures in the game. Creepers will destroy the player's house and all built structures near them.

The only way for players to prevent this from happening is to kill the creeper before it destroys the player's items. Players can melee the mob until it dies using a sword or axe. Other tools can be used as well, but those are the most effective.

Players can see creepers roaming around in caves, above ground, and even inside villages.

Creepers can be hard to counter, and players may find it troubling to kill them or flee from them before they get all of their items blown up. Unless the player is close to their spawn, they can lose all of their items when blown up by the mob.

In this article, players will learn the best ways to counter a creeper in Minecraft.

Best ways to counter creepers in Minecraft

Blast Protection

Using blast protection will protect players from some damage from creepers, but not all of it. Blast protection is an enchantment that players can place on their armor to prevent them from getting damaged by explosions.

Blast protection can be applied to a player's armor using an anvil or enchanting table. This will protect players from creeper explosions, TNT, ghast fireballs, and more.

Shields

Shields are one of the most effective ways for players to protect themselves from a creeper in Minecraft. The shield will completely protect the player from the creeper explosion. Players will need to crouch with the shield in their hands for it to work.

Shields are crafted using one iron ingot and six wooden planks.

Sword

A sword is the most effective way to kill a creeper in Minecraft. Swords are one of the strongest weapons in the game, and it is the best way to kill a creeper in the little time given before it explodes.

Players can create swords using wood, stone, iron, gold, or diamond. Iron swords and up are the most effective ones and deal the most damage.

Knockback

Knockback is an enchantment in Minecraft that can be placed on swords. This is one of the best ways to counter a creeper in the game. This enchantment will cause the mob to be pushed backwards and away from the player.

Players can also use this to push the creeper away from the structures that they built.

Placing light sources

Players can place torches and other light sources around their house and themselves to prevent creepers from spawning near them. Creepers will not spawn in well-lit areas.

