5 best tips to defeat the Wither in Minecraft

In Minecraft, fighting the Wither is one of the toughest and most engaging boss fights that players can experience.

With more health than the Ender Dragon and stronger attack power, this beast is quite difficult to tackle unless the player is incredibly prepared.

This boss causes an immense amount of damage with a single hit. It also causes small explosions as it moves, a massive explosion when it is spawned, and even has blocking and defensive moves to make it even more difficult for the player.

There is so much that a player needs to take into account when fighting the Wither, but here are the five most important tips for players who wish to defeat the Wither and survive.

Top 5 tips for Minecraft players wanting to defeat the Wither

#5 - Create distance

Image via Video Games and the Bible

When spawning in the Wither in Minecraft, make sure to have as much distance from the mob as possible. When it spawns in, it creates a blast larger than TNT or a charged creeper, meaning at close range, this blast can kill the player with one hit.

Distance is key with the Wither, and players can try shooting it for as long as possible before it begins to reflect arrows.

Advertisement

#4 - Use Strength Potions

Image via Lifewire

Strength Potions are a Minecraft player's best friend when it comes to defeating Minecraft's Wither boss.

Once the player has the Wither down to half health, using a Strength II potion before hitting it with a diamond or netherite enchanted sword is the best way to kill the Wither as quickly as possible.

#3 - Battle Underground

Image via u/JLeeSr, Reddit

Another really important factor when battling the Wither is that this boss creates massive amounts of damage to the terrain and can fly away, damaging areas at any time.

Fighting this boss is best contained underground as close to Y level zero as possible, as it allows the player to have a sturdy base for their battle.

Minecraft players who want to go the extra mile can even make an area by bedrock and have a completely flat floor using the bedrock along with filling space with Obsidian.

Advertisement

#2 - Have Obsidian

Image via Void Realms

Obsidian is a must when battling the Wither, as even with overpowered armor, it's not the kind of mob a player can rush.

Obsidian is a block that cannot be exploded, meaning that it's the perfect block for players to use to create barriers between the player and the Wither.

Having at least a stack in the player's hotbar is a good idea just in case the player gets into a sticky situation.

#1 - Stack up!

Image via Minecraft Wiki

The biggest factor a Minecraft player must take into account when prepping to defeat the Wither is the massive amount of damage that it can cause with a single hit.

Potions of healing and regeneration are a must, golden apples (and enchanted golden apples, if on hand) are very useful, and the player should have at least 10 in their inventory during the fight.

Having stackable and saturating foods is a must, and players should try to remain at the top levels of saturation as frequently as they can to ensure they are constantly healing.