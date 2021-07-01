Top 5 tips to get started in Minecraft survival

New Minecraft players starting their very first Minecraft world may be confused on where to start. They might be unaware of things to do and things to avoid when starting out.

For new players of Minecraft survival, it may take a while before they get to defeating the Ender-Dragon. It will take a series of tasks beforehand, and new players may not even know where to start.

In this article, players will learn the do's and don'ts of starting a Minecraft survival world!

5 tips for beginners starting a Minecraft survival world!

1) Be careful when digging

(Image via Mumbo Jumbo on Youtube)

When starting a new world, some players tend to think that mining straight down will eventually lead them to diamonds. This is one of the most common Minecraft mistakes, and players should NOT do this.

Digging straight down will increase the chances of players falling into lava pools or dying from fall damage. Sometimes digging straight down can lead the player right to the bottom of a cave.

Players should also be careful when digging straight up from caves in Minecraft. Players can hit gravel when doing this. Gravel will not cause players much damage, but they will take damage from the block slowly. Make sure to find a safe entrance to a cave or ravine, and never dig straight down.

2) Make armor & tools

(Image via fiverr)

Players should make armor and tools when going on their Minecraft journey. There are several mobs and other entities out in the world that can harm the player. Taking armor will provide the player with a little protection.

Players will need weapons and tools to fight off the mob. Players should find materials to make a sword and a pickaxe for mining. Players can make swords using stone, gold, iron, or diamonds and one stick.

Players can craft pickaxes using stone, gold, iron or diamonds as well as a sword, except pickaxes need two sticks. Both of these items can be upgraded to netherite, but it may take awhile for players to get that far.

3) Collect lots of food

(Image via reddit)

Players will notice a hunger level at the bottom of the screen. It will slowly start decreasing as time passes and as they make more movement around the world.

Players can replenish this bar by eating foods found around the Minecraft world. They can fish for food or kill cows, pigs, and other animals for meat. Players can also eat apples, cakes, cookies, stews, and other foods in the game.

Some foods will fill the players hunger bar a little more than others. Players may notice that a piece of meat will refill more bars than a berry. Players should take lots of food with them before going out and mining.

If the player accidentally lets their food bar completely deplete, they will die of starvation, potentially losing all of their items that they found throughout the world. To prevent this, players should farm food before going out in caves and mining for materials.

4) Collect Experience Points

(Image via bugs.mojang)

Players will need experience points to do things later in the world. Players will need these levels in order to enchant items on Minecraft. Experience is easy to collect, and there are several things players can do to collect them.

Players can increase their experience levels by killing mobs, smelting items inside of the furnace, or by mining blocks. Experience orbs are little green orbs, and players will see these fall onto the ground. The player will absorb them once one of the listed tasks is completed.

Some tasks will give more experience than others. For example, the first time players defeat the Ender-Dragon, they will be granted a large amount of experience.

5) Always take a crafting table

(Image via Minecraft Gamepedia)

Crafting tables are one of the most important items players need in Minecraft. It is what players will need to craft most of the items in the game. Players never know when they will need to craft another pickaxe or any item.

Crafting tables are necessary to craft pickaxes, swords, armor, and other important items in the game. When players are inside caves and ravines, it is possible that the pickaxe can break when mining.

Without a crafting table, players will not be able to craft another one. Players should always carry one with them. These items are made out of four wooden planks.

There are things throughout the game that will assist players in their journey throughout the Minecraft world. For example, there is a recipe book that players can use to craft items instead of having to put them inside of the grid themselves.

