Top 5 tips to kill Shulkers in Minecraft

Shulkers are hostile mobs that are only found in the end cities of Minecraft.

In order to access end cities, players should first find the stronghold and activate the end portal.

To activate this portal, players will need to get ender pearls and blaze powder to create ender eyes. Twelve ender eyes are required just to activate the portal.

Players will then need to access the end city portals. These can be accessed by throwing ender pearls into the mini portals located around the end.

Shulkers will do anything to protect their area, and their attacks could potentially kill the player. These mobs attack by unscrewing their shells when a player is near and shooting them with white bullets. Players will gain a 10-second levitation effect when hit with a Shulker bullet, causing them to take damage.

Here are five tips that players can use to defeat a Shulker in Minecraft:

#1 Wear Minecraft armor

A Shulker's attacks could potentially kill the player (Image via Mineguides)

Wearing armor is one of the most important things to do when fighting against a shulker in Minecraft. Armor helps players take less damage, giving them an opportunity to survive longer.

Players must wear durable and sustainable armor when fighting a Shulker. They should at least wear iron armor when fighting this mob. Gold and leather armor will not be very effective against Shulkers.

#4 Use Projectile Protection

Projectile Protection will provide additional protection to the player (Image via RajCraft on youtube)

Projectile Protection is a Minecraft enchantment that players can place on their armor. It provides more protection against damage from things such as Shulker bullets, tridents, arrows, and other elements.

Players can apply Projectile Protection on their armor using an enchanting table. However, this enchantment is incompatible with the original protection enchantment.

#3 Use a bow

Bows are one of the best weapons to use against a Shulker (Image via Westgames)

In Minecraft, bows are really effective against Shulkers. Not only can players shoot the mobs from a distance, but they will also have time to move out of a bullet's path.

The player can enchant the bow with Infinity and Power to do more damage and never run out of ammunition.

#2 Use an Enchanted Sword

A sword is the second-best thing to use against a Shulker (Image via Sportskeeda)

If players cannot find the materials to craft a bow, using a sword would be the next best thing to defeat Shulkers.

Shulkers in Minecraft can only be damaged when their box is open, which means players will have to be within a certain distance to attack them. Players are advised to add enchantments to the sword before fighting the mob.

Some good enchantments to have when fighting the Shulker are Sharpness, Unbreaking, Looting, and Knockback.

#1 Have back-ups

A Shulker can break a player's armor during a fight (Image via Attack of the Fanboy)

Minecraft players should make sure that they have back-up items when fighting Shulkers.

Players should have a second set of armor and some food to stay protected and not die of hunger.