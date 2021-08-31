Top 5 tips for surviving the first day in Minecraft

Minecraft has been among the best-selling games for a long time. Every day, many new players began their journey into its infinite world. Even for being a blocky sandbox game, it can be pretty complex for first-time players.

Surviving starting days can be the most challenging thing for beginners in Minecraft. Players face a lack of food, resources and at night, hostile mobs will spawn all around them.

Beginners may feel confused and may not know where to begin. They will often find themselves in a corner against zombies, creepers, skeletons, and dying to them.

Surviving the initial days in Minecraft

5) Get wood

Get wood (Image via Mojang)

Wood is among the most versatile resources in Minecraft. Not just the starting day, players will need wood throughout their time playing Minecraft. Wood is required to make planks, sticks, wooden tools, and many other items.

Except for deserts and mushroom fields, players can find trees everywhere in the Overworld. They should get some logs on the first day and make a crafting table and wooden pickaxe. However, users don't need to craft other tools, as they will be replaced by stone gear.

4) Look for structures nearby

Villages (Image via Mojang)

Many times, players will spawn near useful structures like villages, ruined portals, shipwrecks, etc. After making wooden tools, players should take a look nearby to see if there's any structure.

Villages can provide players with lots of food. A blacksmith chest can contain diamonds, obsidian, armor, tools, and more. Similarly, players can also get valuable loot from other structures.

3) Make some stone tools

If there's no structure nearby, players should focus on upgrading from wooden tools to stone tools. Using wooden pickaxe, players can mine stone blocks to get cobblestones.

They can use cobblestones to make a stone pickaxe, sword, ax, and furnace. With stone pickaxe, users can mine iron ores and upgrade to iron gear.

2) Gather food

Get food (Image via Mojang)

Food is among the most critical resources in Minecraft. Players will have to fill their hunger bar to recover their heart points. In the first few days, players can get food by growing crops or killing mobs.

Waiting for crops to grow can take a long time. Players should instead kill mobs like chickens, cows, pigs, and sheep to get raw meat. It is better to eat cooked meat than raw. Gamers can use furnaces for cooking raw meat.

1) Survive the night

Surviving the night is pretty easy to do. Players can kill some sheep or just shear their wool to make a bed. In Minecraft, the night can be skipped by sleeping in a bed.

If there's no sheep nearby, gamers can just go mining for the night and collect valuable resources like iron, coal, gold, and maybe even diamonds if lucky.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer