Top 5 underwater house designs in Minecraft

After spending a lot of time gathering resources, using them to build a house is one of the most fun things to do in Minecraft. Making a house above the surface is normal but making one underwater makes it a lot more amusing and harder at the same time.

Dry sponge blocks can be beneficial when building underwater houses. Players can use them to remove excess water from the area they are building in. Some enchantments like Respiration and Riptide can also help in performing tasks while submerged.

Best underwater house designs in Minecraft

5) Spiral Shell House

This house was designed by Grian (Image via Grian/YouTube)

Beginner Minecraft builders who do not have much experience building spiral structures will have a hard time making it. A spiral shell house can be as big as the player wants as long as the player does not run out of blocks for building. This is one of the few designs that look great when created in coral reefs.

4) Dome House

A huge dome house designed by u/OwenBHP (Image via u/OwenBHP on Reddit)

Dome houses built with glass and prismarine blocks look great, and the ideal place to create them is the coral reef. This is particularly beneficial as the player will now have a great view of the ocean biome.

3) Circular Mountain House

This design was created by Zaypixel (Image via Zaypixel/YouTube)

The Mountain house designs are great for players looking to create something simple with a lot of space. The player can increase its size as much as they like, but making it too big from the inside may not look the best.

The house does not require a lot of resources to build. Players can use whatever they have on hand to decorate from the inside.

2) Wooden house

This house is designed by u/Marloe10 (Image via u/Marloe10 on Reddit)

Wooden house designs in Minecraft look great pretty much anywhere that players can build them. If the player makes them in the coral reef, they should use glass to see the corals from inside their house. Normal logs are too dark to build here and players should use stripped logs here instead.

1) Modern House

An amazing modern house (Image via u/WalkTheWaffle on Reddit)

Modern houses in Minecraft look perfect both above and below the sea. Minimalistic modern houses are really easy to create as they do not require many different types of blocks. Quartz blocks and some of its variants are perfect for making these types of houses in Minecraft.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of its writer.

