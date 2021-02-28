Top 5 underwhelming Minecraft Biomes

Biomes are regions of land found within Minecraft, each with unique characteristics that are somewhat correlated to real word geographics. Currently, in the Java edition of the game, there is a total of 79 biomes.

This consists of: 67 overworld biomes, five nether biomes, five end biomes, and two unused biomes. Within the Minecraft bedrock edition, there are 75 biomes, consisting of: 66 overworld biomes, five nether biomes, one end biome, and three unused biomes.

Although all biomes are pretty great in some unique way, it's hard to expect all of them to be jaw-droppingly impressive with so many present within the game.

Note: This article includes the opinion of the author. Players may, of course, use alternative criteria for defining underwhelming biomes.

The most underwhelming biomes within Minecraft

#5. Giant Tree Taiga Hills

The dense Giant Tree Tiaga Hills biome is often dull.

The Giant Tree Taiga biome looks somewhat interesting, perhaps even mysterious, when admired from a great distance. Aside from its beauty, however, this biome actually offers players very little.

The biome primarily consists of huge trees that are very difficult to strip down fully. Additionally, since it’s a hill biome, the terrain makes it rather awkward to navigate and traverse.

#4. Stone Shore

The Stone Shore biome doesn't even contain sand.

With a tropical-sounding name like "Stone Shores," one might expect a great beach, or at least some kind of interesting pebble beach. Instead, players are greeted by a tiny land plot on the side of a mountain, with essentially zero attractive qualities.

The biome doesn't even contain grass, meaning it lacks trees and looks flat in an unnatural way.

#3 Snowy Tundra

Not much happens within the Snowy Tundra Minecraft biome.

The Snowy Tundra biome is essentially a plains biome without the villages that normally can spawn. This is due to the harsh snow present throughout the biome.

Snowy Tundra has trees, but they’re too scarce to justify players considering setting up base here. If all of this wasn't bad enough for the biome, its monotone white snow makes everything look the same, meaning it's straightforward for players to get lost while exploring.

#2 Snowy Beach

The strange Snowy Beach doesn't make much sense.

The Snowy Beach Biome in Minecraft provides little to no resources and has zero unique pregenerated structures to offer.

Another underwhelming thing about this biome is the frozen water and the sand that usually has snow on top of it, leading to very few mobs being able to spawn and overall an extraordinary look. Additionally, this biome is significantly bumpy and unusually small. Therefore, it provides little room for players to build on and comfortably settle.

#1 Ocean

The ocean is an extremely common biome within Minecraft.

Just like real life, the Ocean Biome within Minecraft is extremely vast. There have been significant updates to the Ocean in recent news updates, including shipwrecks, seaweed, and new mobs.

That being said, the Ocean in this game can still feel too big. Some players find that even its vast content updates don't help it feel repetitive after a few hours.

It's not that the biome lacks interesting content. It's the fact that the biome is common, such that many players rarely get excited to come across it again.