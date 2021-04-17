Top 5 most underwhelming Minecraft enchantments in 2021

Minecraft offers its players a variety of enchantments for boosting tools, weapons, and armor. Some enchantments improve efficiency, while others provide protection. However, some of the enchantments are just underwhelming.

Players can get enchantments by using an enchanting table and through trading. Enchanted weapons, armor, tools, and books also generate naturally inside loot chests.

While enchanting their valuable gears, players have to be aware of the enchantments that waste resources and are futile.

This article covers some of the most underwhelming enchantments in Minecraft.

Top 5 most underwhelming Minecraft Enchantments

#5 - Respiration

Respiration is a helmet-only enchantment that allows players to stay underwater longer. Respiration has three levels, and each level adds 15 seconds of breathing time.

Most players don't have a reason to stay underwater unless they build an aquatic base or raid an ocean monument. There are better alternatives to respiration in Minecraft. Players can use a conduit, water-breathing potions, or just some doors to stay underwater.

#4 - Bane of Arthropods

The Bane of Arthropods is a sword/axe enchantment that deals extra damage to arthropods mobs like spiders, cave spiders, silverfish, endermites, and bees. It is limited to specific mobs and incompatible with Sharpness and Smite enchantment.

No player would want a sword just for killing spiders when there is a better option like sharpness.

#3 - Curse of Binding

As the name says, when an item with the curse of binding is worn, players won't be able to remove it until they die. It is often used for pranking players and useless in single-player worlds.

The Curse of Binding armor is often found in end city chests. It is better to disenchant them rather than wear them.

#2 - Blast Protection

Among all the protection enchantments, blast protection is the most pointless. There are only two mobs, creepers and ghasts, that can damage players through explosions.

It is also incompatible with other types of protection enchantments. Generic protection and fire protection are far more helpful than blast protection in Minecraft.

#1 - Frost Walker

Many players consider frost walker as one of the worst enchantments as it can be annoying. Frost Walker is a boot-only enchantment that turns nearby water into ice when a player walks. A lot of times, players end up destroying their crop farms in Minecraft.

It is also incompatible with depth strider enchantment. Using a boat or depth strider boot is better than traveling on the water by walking.