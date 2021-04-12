Top 5 most useful blocks in Minecraft in April 2021

In Minecraft's long history, players have seen hundreds of blocks and items. Each block has a unique texture and use in the game. Some blocks are meant for decorations, whereas others have utilities.

Minecraft is a pixelated indie block game. For being a block game, it has achieved a lot. In its beginning days, the game had dirt, trees, stone, and other basic blocks. But now Minecraft has tons of blocks with helpful features. Smokers can cook food items faster, while blast furnaces specialize in smelting ores.

This article discusses some of the most useful blocks in Minecraft. Without these blocks, Minecraft would never be the same.

Top 5 most useful blocks in Minecraft

#5 - Shulker Boxes

Before shulker boxes, carrying items from one place to another took a long time. Shulker boxes were added in the Minecraft 1.11 Exploration update. Shulker box is a portable chest with 27 slots.

To craft shulker boxes, players need two shulker shells and one chest. Unlike chests, shulker boxes don't drop items on breaking. Players can carry up to 1728 items in one shulker box. It is a must-have item in the late game.

#4 - Ender Chest

In Minecraft, all ender chests are inter-connected. Players can place items in an ender chest and access them from any ender chest. The ender chest also has 27 storage slots. To craft an ender chest, players need eight obsidian and one eye of ender.

Players can use shulker boxes in ender chest to carry up to 46656 items anywhere.

#3 - Beacon

Using beacons, players can get helpful effects such as Haste I, Regeneration, Resistance, Strength I, Jump Boost, and Speed I. To craft a beacon, players have to defeat the wither boss.

After slaying the wither, players will get one nether star. Players can craft a beacon using three obsidian, five glass, and a nether star. Beacon is famous for its haste effect. With efficiency V and haste, players can instantly mine all types of stone blocks.

#2 - Furnace

A furnace is among the few blocks that players craft in their early days. Furnaces are required for cooking food, smelting ores, and other items in Minecraft. Without a doubt, it is one of the most useful blocks in the game.

Furnace is also required for making glass, smooth stone, nether bricks, and more. Players can make furnace using eight cobblestones. It is also used for making smokers and blast furnaces.

#1 - Wood

Wood is the most useful block in Minecraft. Using wood, players can make a crafting table, sticks, planks required to make tools, weapons, and many other items.

In a new world, chopping down a tree is the first thing most players do. It is also among the first few rules of speedrunning.