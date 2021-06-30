Top 5 best uses of charcoal in Minecraft Java edition

Charcoal in Minecraft can be obtained by smelting wood or logs. Charcoal cannot be traded with villagers or crafted into a block of coal. Players may get this resource mixed up with coal.

Coal and charcoal may look similar, but they are not the same. Coal and charcoal cannot be stacked together, and they are their own separate resources.

Players can get charcoal from smelting wood. It is not found as a block inside of caves and ravines like coal. Players may also break a campfire for charcoal. Players should note that if the campfire is broken with a pickaxe equipped with silk touch, it will drop nothing. Two pieces of charcoal will drop when a campfire is broken.

Five uses of Charcoal in Minecraft

5) Fuel

(Image via Reddit)

Just like coal, charcoal is a good fuel source in Minecraft. This resource can smelt about 8 items using one piece. Players can smelt items using charcoal by placing them in a furnace.

Players will place the item that needs to be smelted on the top input slot, and the charcoal will go in the bottom input slot. The finished smelted product will end up in the box on the right (the output slot.)

4) Campfires

(Image via Minecraft)

Players can use charcoal to craft campfires in Minecraft. Players can use this to cook food or as a light source in the game. This item is easy to craft, and players will only need one piece of charcoal.

Campfires are crafted using three blocks of wood, three sticks and one piece of charcoal.

3) Fire Charge

(Image via Minecraft)

Players can also use charcoal to create fire charges in the game. Players can use fire charges as ammunition for dispensers or a substitute for flint and steel, and basically start a fire wherever it is needed.

Players can craft these using one blaze powder, one piece of charcoal, and one gunpowder.

2) Soul Torches

(Image via Reddit)

Players can use charcoal to craft soul torches. These items are regular torches, except they are turquoise because they have soul sand or soil added to them.

These items repel piglins, and they give off a lower light level so snow or ice does not melt when they are placed. Players can craft these torches using one block of soul sand or soil, one stick and one piece of charcoal.

1) Torches

(Image via Minecraft)

Charcoal can be used to create regular torches in Minecraft. Torches will emit light in dark places for a player to see, and they will also keep away mobs when they are placed.

Mobs can only spawn in light levels of seven or lower. Torches emit a light level of 14, so they are good for keeping the mobs away. Players can craft a torch using one stick and one piece of charcoal in Minecraft.

Also read: How long does Copper take to oxidize in Minecraft?

We have launched a dedicated Sportskeeda Minecraft YouTube channel! Please do check it out! :)

Edited by Gautham Balaji