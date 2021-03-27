In Minecraft, a daylight detector detects when there is sunlight and produces a redstone signal.

Before the Minecraft 1.13 update, daylight detectors were called daylight sensors. Players can craft a daylight sensor using three nether quartz, three wood slabs, and three glass. Daylight detectors are perfect for creating redstone contraptions based on time.

Using these detectors, players can find out the time of the day. The strength of the redstone signals depends upon the strength of light falling directly upon the detector. Due to this, players can create redstone contraptions that only activate at a certain time. Daylight detectors can also be converted into night detectors by right-clicking on them.

Top 5 uses of Daylight Detector in Minecraft

#5 - Automatic Piston Doors

Daylight Detectors are best for automating time-based redstone contraptions. Players can build automatic piston doors that close during the night and open at dawn. It is a simple and fancy way to showoff redstone knowledge in front of friends and faction members. Players can use a daylight detector to activate pistons during the night. Hostile Mobs won't be able to enter the player's base at night.

#4 - Note Blocks

Minecraft has something for players from all backgrounds, including musicians. Music Artists can create music using Note blocks in Minecraft. Players can use different instruments by placing notes on different blocks. Daylight Detector produces a "bass" sound in Minecraft.

#3 - Fuel

Many players may not know that a daylight detector can also be used as fuel. A daylight detector is a costly and inefficient fuel option. Players can prank their friends by breaking their sensors and filling them in their furnaces. Daylight detectors can smelt 1.5 items per block.

#2 - Alarm Clock

An alarm clock isn't a necessary thing to have in Minecraft. But, using daylight detectors, players can create a cool alarm clock. This alarm can be adjusted into bedrooms to get a real-life experience. Players can send a redstone signal from the daylight detector to a note block or bell circuit. With some comparators, repeaters, and Redstone dust, players can make a loud alarm clock.

#1 - Automatic Street Lights

Most players use daylight detectors to build automatic street lights. Players can use daylight detectors and redstone lamps to build beautiful street lights and lamps. Redstone lamps can be made using one glowstone and four redstone dust.

Place a redstone lamp under daylight detectors. Right-click on the daylight detectors to turn it into a night detector. The redstone lamp automatically turns on when the sun goes down.