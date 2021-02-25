Top 5 uses of Diamond in Minecraft

Diamonds are one of the most lucrative items in Minecraft. With a spawn rate of merely 0.09%, they are also one of the rarest.

Considering this, especially for players who are new to the game, diamonds must be used wisely and sparingly in order to deliver their maximum utility.

Most veteran Minecrafters would agree that spending the only diamonds a player has on something like a diamond hoe is extremely wasteful.

Note: This list reflects the opinions of the writer and may differ from the views of others.

The best things to do with diamonds in Minecraft

#5 - Crafting a jukebox

Although many would argue a jukebox is a pretty frivolous item, it isn't a bad investment for players with an extra diamond to spare.

Advertisement

For those unaware, a jukebox in Minecraft is a nifty block that allows players to play music disks. These disks can be collected or found dotted across the map in pre-generated structures/dungeons.

#4 - Crafting an Enchanting Table

Using a diamond to craft an enchantment table can pay dividends to Minecrafters in the long run. An enchantment table only requires one diamond to craft and allows players to apply powerful effects onto various items.

Players can even use the enchantment table to apply enchantments such as fortune to their pickaxes. This will lead to the acquisition of more diamonds in the future when diamond ore is found.

Advertisement

#3 - Crafting diamond armor

Diamond armor is very powerful and is also required to craft the best armor currently existing within Minecraft, which is the netherite armor.

Although highly useful, a full set of diamond armor will set a player back an eye-watering 24 diamonds. It should only be considered once a player has access to a diamond sword and diamond pickaxe. Until then, iron armor will have to suffice.

#2 -Crafting a diamond sword

A diamond sword only requires two diamonds to create and allows for a considerable damage increase from the previous tier of iron. Diamond swords can also be turned into netherite swords, which are the best in the game.

An iron sword can deal a maximum of 1,500 points of damage over its lifetime. This sounds impressive until one learns that a diamond sword can do a maximum of 10,927 total damage points in a typical lifespan.

Advertisement

#1 - Crafting a diamond pickaxe

A diamond pickaxe will cost players three valuable diamonds to craft. It will allow for faster mining speeds with a pickaxe that is also far more durable compared to standard iron.

Spending a few diamonds on a pickaxe early on in the game is an investment that will allow players to find diamonds at an easier and sustainable rate going forward.

Like every other diamond tool, diamond pickaxes are needed to craft a netherite pickaxe, which currently reigns supreme in the title for the best pickaxe within Minecraft.

Also read: The top 5 best Minecraft lucky block servers to play