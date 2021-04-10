Enchantments are extra abilities that players can add to their weapons or armor in Minecraft. Enchantments give the item a special perk to make it stronger or more durable.

Players can add enchantments to equipment in Minecraft by using an enchanting table or an anvil. Players can craft either of these items using a crafting table made out of wood.

Players can create an enchanting table using four obsidian, two diamonds, and one book. Players will need lapis and experience levels to enchant items using an enchanting table. The player should place book shelves around the enchantment table in order to earn stronger enchantments.

Players can make an anvil out of three iron ingots and three iron blocks. Anvils allow players to enchant weapons using an enchanted book. Players can find enchanted books around the Minecraft world, and each one has at least one enchantment in it.

In this article, players will learn the top 5 uses for enchantments in Minecraft.

5 uses for enchantments in Minecraft

Dealing additional damage

Players can apply enchantments to tools in Minecraft to cause them to deal additional damage to players and mobs. Examples of this are the sharpness, smite, fire aspect, and bane of arthropods enchantments in Minecraft.

The sharpness enchantment increases the amount of overall damage that a sword deals to the target. Smite increases the amount of damage that a player deals when fighting undead mobs, such as zombies and the Wither.

Fire aspect is another enchantment in Minecraft that deals additional damage to players and other entities. Bane of arthropods is an enchantment that increases the amount of damage that players deal to arthropod mobs such as spiders and bees.

Mine blocks faster

Some enchantments in Minecraft allow players to mine blocks faster than normal. For example, the enchantment, efficiency, allows players to mine things way faster than the tool would without the enchantment.

Players can use this enchantment on blocks such as obsidian and netherite. Since these two items take a really long time to mine, the efficiency enchantment can help speed up the process. Obsidian and netherite can both only be mined with a diamond pickaxe, and players can use enchantments on the pickaxe to make it mine faster.

Take less damage / add protection

Players can use enchantments to add increased protection to their armor in Minecraft. There are a lot of enchantments that players can apply to prevent them from taking a lot of damage to certain elements within the game. Enchantments can be really helpful with protecting players while mining in the Minecraft world.

Examples of useful enchantments include Feather Falling, Blast Protection, Protection, Projectile Protection, and Fire Protection. These enchantments all protect the player from taking damage in some way.

Protection reduces the general damage that players take in Minecraft. Feather Falling prevents the player from taking a lot of fall damage, Blast protection protects players from explosive damage, while Projectile protects players from airborne damage such as tridents and arrows. Fire protection protects players from some fire and lava damage.

Increasing durability

Some enchantments will help players increase the durability of their equipment.

The Unbreaking and Mending enchantments can both cause the players' equipment to last longer, although they work in diverse ways. Unbreaking increases the durability of the players' weapon or armor.

Mending is a treasure enchantment that repairs the players' item when XP is collected. This enchantment takes the XP that a player gains from slaying mobs or mining and uses it to repair the durability of the item.

Get more loot

Some enchantments in Minecraft increase the amount of loot that is dropped when a mob is slayed or when a block is broken. These enchantments increase the amount of rare items that a player can get.

For example, the looting enchantment increases the number of items that a mob drops when it is killed by the player with the enchanted weapon. Looting increases the chances for a player to get more rare items and consumables.

Fortune is another enchantment that can be applied to mining tools in Minecraft. It increases the chances of certain item drops. Fortune can increase the quantity of diamonds that a player gets from one diamond block, and it can also increases the chance of a player getting flint out of a block when mining.