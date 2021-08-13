Top 5 uses of enchantments in Minecraft 1.17 update

Enchantments are special abilities in Minecraft that players can add to weapons, armor or other items. They can use enchantments to give their items a special perk to make them better and stronger.

There are two ways for players to apply enchantments to items in the game. The process can be done using an enchanting table or an anvil. Enchanting tables are crafted using four blocks of obsidian, two diamonds, and one book.

Anvils are crafted using four iron ingots and three iron blocks. In order to enchant using an anvil, players will need enchanted books. Each enchanted book will have at least one enchantment equipped in it.

Using an enchantment table, however, presents a different challenge. Players will not need an enchanted book to use the table, instead they will need lapis. When opening the table, a list of three different enchantments will appear.

These are the three enchantments that players will have to choose from. Bookshelves can be placed around the enchanting table to make enchantments stronger.

Enchantments can be very useful in Minecraft and in this article, players will learn their top five uses.

Five most beneficial uses for enchantments in Minecraft

5) Adding Protection

Diamond armor set (Image via Minecraft)

Enchantments can be used to increase protection to the player's armor in Minecraft. These enchantments can be really helpful with protecting the player while mining or fighting off mobs.

Feather Falling, Blast Protection, Protection, Projectile Protection, and Fire Protection are all enchantments that will provide additional security during the game.

4) Dealing more damage

Minecraft weapons (Image via Minecraft)

Players can add enchantments to weapons and deal more damage to other entities. Sharpness, smite, fire aspect, and bane of arthropods are all examples of enchantment that add additional damage.

Players can find all of these on an enchanting table or in an enchanted book. Sharpness will increase the amount of overall damage that players deal to a target.

Fire aspect will set the target ablaze when struck with the weapon. Smite causes the weapon to deal additional damage to undead mobs, and bane of arthropods helps in dealing additional damage to arthropod mobs.

3) Getting more loot

Lots of diamonds! (Image via SB737 on Youtube)

Specific enchantments can be applied to tools in Minecraft to increase the amount of loot that a player will get when a block is broken or a mob is killed.

For example, the looting enchantment increases the number of items that a mob drops when it is killed by an enchanted weapon. The Fortune enchantment also helps players in getting more loot in Minecraft.

Fortune will increase the amount of specific item drops. For example, mining diamond blocks with a pickaxe enchanted with Fortune will cause the former to drop more diamond ore upon being broken.

This enchantment will also increase the chances of rare items, such as flint, dropping from blocks.

2) Mining blocks faster

Efficiency enchantment (Image via Minecraft)

Enchantments can be placed on mining tools to mine blocks and other items much faster. The Efficiency enchantment is quite useful in this regard.

This would be really beneficial when mining blocks that take a while, like obsidian. Obsidian takes a long time to mine, even with a diamond pickaxe.

Efficiency will speed up the mining process and allow the player to break more blocks, in a shorter time span.

1) Making things more durable

Unbreaking and Mending enchantment on an elytra (Image via Minecraft)

Specific Minecraft enchantments will increase the durability of the player's item. Unbreaking and Mending are both enchantments that will contribute to the durability of the item, and make them last longer.

Mending is a treasure enchantment that repairs the players' item when XP is collected while Unbreaking increases the item's overall durability, causing it to last much longer than usual.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul