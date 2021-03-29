Top 5 uses for Pumpkins in Minecraft

Pumpkins are one of the most versatile fruit blocks in Minecraft.

Players can find pumpkins naturally generating in almost all biomes in Minecraft. Pumpkin and its seeds can also be found inside loot chests. In taiga and snowy hilly villages, players can obtain pumpkins in place of hay bales.

The ax is the fastest way to break pumpkin blocks in Minecraft. Unlike melons, pumpkins drop as a block instead of single pieces. One pumpkin block gives four seeds. These seeds develop into stems and grow pumpkin blocks on an empty side.

Pumpkins in Minecraft: Top five uses

#5 - Carved Pumpkin

Players can turn a regular pumpkin into a carved pumpkin using shears. Shearing pumpkins also drops seeds. Carved Pumpkin has many uses in Minecraft.

Players can wear carved pumpkins like helmets. Enderman won't start attacking if the player looking at them is wearing a carved pumpkin. Carved pumpkin is also used to make Jack o'Lantern and golems.

#4 - Making Golems

In Minecraft, players can make two types of golems: Snow and Iron Golem. These golems protect villagers and players by killing hostile mobs like creepers, zombies, and skeletons. Without pumpkins, players cannot make golems in Minecraft.

To make a snow golem, place two snow blocks vertically and then place a carved pumpkin on top of it.

Iron golems are made by making a T-shape using four iron blocks. Place a carved pumpkin above the center block to make an iron golem.

#3 - Bone Meal

It takes 10-30 minutes for a pumpkin seed to grow into a complete stem. After this, players can farm as many pumpkins as they want without having to plant more seeds. Due to this, players can use it to get tons of bonemeal easily.

Building an automatic pumpkin farm is one of the easiest ways to get bone meals. Players can also get bonemeal manually by right-clicking pumpkins on a composter.

#2 - Jack o'Lanterns

Jack o'Lanterns are a beautiful light source. They are also a cheap alternative to sea lanterns and glowstone. Spamming torches to prevent mobs from spawning might look messy. Using block light sources like jack o'Lantern, players can create beautiful street lights.

Place a carved pumpkin and torch in a crafting grid to make one Jack o'Lantern. These lanterns look similar to real-life Halloween decorations and, thus, are perfect for building a Halloween-themed base.

#1 - Emerald Trading

Some players have no idea that they can turn their extra pumpkins into emeralds. These shiny minerals are the only currency used by villagers in Minecraft. Players can sell pumpkins to apprentice-level farmers.

They will buy six pumpkins for one emerald twice a day. Players can zombify a farmer and then cure him to reduce the price up to one emerald. With an automatic pumpkin farm, players can get infinite emeralds from villagers.