Top 5 uses of shears in Minecraft

Minecraft players can use shears to do a number of things in the game. In the game, shears can be used to mine a few items, or can be used on specific animals.

Enchantments can be placed on shears to make them even better than they already are. There are five enchantments that can be applied to shears in Minecraft. These enchantments are: Efficiency, Unbreaking, Mending, Curse of Vanishing, and Silk Touch (Bedrock only).

Another great thing about shears is that they are pretty easy to craft. All it takes to create a pair is two iron ingots. Players can find iron pretty easily, and it does not take very long to smelt into ingots.

Shears can be pretty handy for players in the Minecraft world. They have a lot of uses, however, some are more commonly known than others.

In this article, players will learn the top five uses for shears in Minecraft.

Five most common uses for shears in Minecraft

5) Acquire wool

Different color wool (Image via Minecraft)

The most common use for shears in Minecraft is for wool. Players can shear sheep in order to get their wool and use it to craft items such as beds, banners, carpet, and other items.

Shearing a sheep will drop players 1-3 pieces of wool. Every time the sheep eats a block of grass, its wool will regenerate. Players will, thus, be able to shear them again.

4) Shear grass

Grass (Image via Minecraft)

Another common use for shears in Minecraft is for grass. Players can use the tool to harvest grass, which can only serve as decorative purposes and placing plants.

Players can harvest regular grass, tall grass, and seagrass using the shears.

3) Utilize cobwebs

Cobwebs (Image via Minecraft)

Although cobwebs do not seem very useful in Minecraft, they can be beneficial to the player. Cobwebs can be used as a trap to slow down mobs or other players.

They can further be used to disguise a secret entrance, or as a delaying mechanism in a redstone circuit. Shears are what players should use in order to mine the cobwebs.

2) Mining leaves

Leaves on the Minecraft trees (Image via Minecraft)

Another use for shears in Minecraft is for mining leaves. There are only a couple uses for leaves in the game. When mining leaves, there is a chance that apples or saplings will fall out.

This would be a good way for players to farm large amounts of apples as food supply. Saplings can also be used as fuel for furnaces, however they will only smelt 0.5 items per sapling.

1) Use ferns

Different kinds of ferns (Image via Minecraft)

Ferns are not used for much of anything besides decoration purposes in the game. Players can use shears to mine these items, and they can be planted in any biome as long as its done on grass blocks, dirt, or pozdol.

