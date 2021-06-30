Top 5 ways to find spawners in Minecraft survival

Mobs are living creatures in Minecraft that spawn in various ways. Players can interact with mobs to breed them or kill them to get resources, as most mobs in Minecraft drop items upon death.

Many animals generate when a chunk is loaded and most hostile mobs spawn either through spawners or when the light level of a place in the game is seven or less. Spawners are blocks that look like a cage with a miniature mob spinning inside them.

They are naturally generated in certain places around the world and cannot be collected by breaking. The mob spinning inside the spawner indicates which mob can spawn through the spawner. Spawners can be found in different structures present in every Minecraft world.

Different ways of finding spawners in Minecraft

5) Strongholds

End portals are the only gateway to the end dimension. These portals can be found in Strongholds. Strongholds are structures in the overworld that have various rooms, one of which is the portal room, where a spawner can be found.

4) Bastion Remnant

Bastions are large castle-like structures found in all biomes of the Nether world except the basalt delta.

These structures have treasure rooms with blocks of gold and a magma spawner in the center of its bottom.

3) Nether Fortress

Nether fortresses can be found in the nether realm in all biomes. The Blaze is an exclusive mob that spawns in nether fortresses through blaze spawners. These spawners are often used to create blaze farms that yield blaze rods.

2) Dungeons

These are structures that generate naturally at any height in the overworld. Dungeons are small rooms that are made of cobblestone and mossy cobblestone. These rooms have a spawner with 1-2 chests. The spawner can either be a zombie, skeleton, or spider spawner.

1) Abandoned Mineshaft

Mineshafts are tunnel-like structures with mazes that are found underground or underwater. These tunnels have exposed mineral ores, chests, and cave spider spawners.

