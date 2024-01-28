“Truly the magnum opus of MC Theories!”: Game Theory finally completes their Minecraft lore timeline after four years.

The Game Theorists recently released a video about Minecraft's complete lore. It condenses all the other theories posted on the channel in four years and dives into every little detail about the game, from the story's origin to the modern-day time when the players play as Steve.

This video is a must-watch not just for Minecraft fans but also anyone who has played the game. YouTuber user lunialumi praised the video with the comment:

"This is truly the magnum opus of MC theories"

The origin of Minecraft and mobs

Before we begin, note that what's mentioned in the video is not official lore or the game's actual story. As the channel's name suggests, it's a theory explaining the presence of current mobs and biomes.

The video uses the story from other Minecraft spinoffs, mostly from Legends, giving players some lore about the mobs and adding three new gods. But what MatPat, the mind behind The Game Theorist, does with the lore is fascinating.

With neatly divided chapters, the video starts with the origin of the worlds in the game, with how the nether once used to have ice and water in it, and it wasn’t a barren, fiery pit of hell like it is today.

Nether was not always a fiery pit (Image via Mojang Studios)

The video explains why the piglins love gold and do not care much about any other item, such as a diamond or iron. MatPat then explains how the hostile mobs, such as the creepers and the skeletons, weren’t always hostile. Rather, they helped the villagers to help fight the piglin invasion. Sadly, they turned on the villagers after the war was over.

There's also an explanation of how some villagers kept on fighting and turned into the Illagers. But not just that, there’s also a great origin story about how the first builders found different biomes.

The video hypothesized that the ancient builders ran away from the world to avoid the Wither that they accidentally created. They dug underground and settled in the Ancient city.

Ancient cities are found in the deep dark (Image via Mojang Studios)

However, they accidentally summoned the Warden, a recently added mob. The ancient builders then ran away, making more structures as they traveled. Finally, they reached the End realm, where they were the ones to hunt the dragons to near extinction.

Apart from this, there’s a lot of explanation about how the zombies were made, who built the woodland mansion, and most importantly, how Steve or Alex was created. Any player would find the video interesting to watch.

