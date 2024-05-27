Two game-changing features Minecraft 1.21 won't have 

Minecraft 1.21 update will soon be released in 2024 with loads of new features like structures, mobs, enchantments, and weapons. In the past, Mojang Studios has announced several new features, but not all of them officially made it into the game. Although some features were added, they were hidden behind the experimental tab.

Currently, two massive, game-changing features are behind the experimental section: villager trade rebalance and bundles.

Two massive features that are not arriving with Minecraft 1.21

Villager trade rebalance

Villager trade rebalance will drastically change how players trade with villagers (Image via Mojang Studios)

The villager trade rebalance was introduced by Mojang Studios in August 2023. It is a new system that drastically changed trades for certain villagers in Minecraft. For starters, it heavily nerfed librarians and improved wandering trader's trades.

The enchanted books in Minecraft that librarians offer will now vary based on the biome in which the villagers spawn. The new system divides enchantments into two categories: special and regular. More valuable and special enchantments could only be obtained by a librarian who had attained a master level and full XP.

The experimental function also includes seven new maps that cartographer villagers can sell. Finding villages in different biomes will be slightly easier with these new maps. Finally, the trades of the armorer villager were also altered.

Mojang Studios has not announced this system to be arriving in the 1.21 update. Hence, this massive trading change will remain an experimental feature.

Bundles

Bundles allow players to store items and keep them in their inventory as a single item (Image via Mojang Studios)

Bundles were first revealed by Mojang Studios with the announcement of the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update in 2020.

The developers explained how the item would hold 64 units of any one item, a single full stack of an identical item, or a variety of objects added together to make 64 units. The bundle can also be thrown and picked up by other players, even if it is filled with items. They can be crafted using six rabbit hides and two strings.

When bundles were announced, they gained a lot of popularity since they were a cheap form of shulker shells and offered players more space in their inventory to keep resources.

Bundles were included in the vanilla version of Minecraft, although they were only available under the experimental category. In fact, it has been nearly four years since they were announced, and they still remain an experimental feature. There has been no announcement from Mojang Studios about them releasing bundles in the 1.21 update.

