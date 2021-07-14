What are the best uses of sweet berries in Minecraft?

Sweet berries are a food item in Minecraft that players can find all over the taiga biome in the game. Players can distinguish these berries from others due to their cherry red color. Players may also see these inside the villagers' chests.

It is very easy for players to realize that they ran into a sweet berry bush. This is because when players walk into it, it causes them to take damage. These bushes will not deal a lot of damage to the player, however, standing idle in them would not be a great idea.

Sweet berries have lots of uses in Minecraft. In this article, players will learn what sweet berries are used for in Minecraft!

Sweet berries in Minecraft: What are their main uses?

Breeding Foxes

Sweet berries are mainly used to breed foxes in Minecraft. Foxes are very common in Taiga biomes, and they can be seen roaming around in groups of 1-3. Breeding foxes is pretty easy in Minecraft.

In order for players to breed foxes, they will need to make sure two foxes are near each other. Next, players will need to feed both of the foxes sweet berries. When hearts appear over the foxes, this indicates that they are in love mode.

When both foxes are in love mode, they will mate and create a baby fox.

Food Source

Sweet berries can be used as a food source for players in Minecraft. Although it may not fill the players hunger bar very well, it will replenish two hunger points. When in an emergency, players can mine sweet berries and eat them if need be.

Traps

When sweet berries are placed on the ground, they can be used as a trap for other players or mobs. Sweet berries will deal half a heart of damage if walked or sprinted through.

Players can use the sweet berries as a trap to prank their friends or even prevent other players from entering specific areas. Players will not get damaged if standing still in the berries. Damage will only be dealt if sprinting, walking, or crouching through them.

