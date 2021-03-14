What is the best distance to spawn mobs in Minecraft?

In Minecraft, players can interact with living creatures called mobs. These mobs can spawn at all types of places in the world.

There are different types of mobs available in Minecraft. Mobs are divided into three groups - Neutral, Passive and Hostile Mobs. Neutral mobs do not harm players unless they are hit first. Passive mobs will never attack players, while hostile mobs will always attack them in Minecraft. Each mob in Minecraft has its own spawning mechanism.

When spawning, Minecraft divides mobs into five categories: hostile, friendly, water creature, water ambient, and ambient. Minecraft has a unique spawning method for each of these categories. To make efficient farms, players need to know the best distance to spawn mobs in Minecraft.

The best distance to spawn mobs in Minecraft

Hostile Mobs

Image via YouTube/Shukercraft

Hostile mobs can spawn at a radius of 128 blocks from the center of the player. If any mob spawned inside this sphere moves outside, it instantly despawns. Mob spawning in Minecraft is limited to a 128 blocks distance from a player.

Experienced Minecraft players create large, efficient farms in a sphere of 128 blocks radius. Gold farms are built above the nether ceiling to improve spawn rates of zombie piglin. By removing all blocks in a radius of 128 blocks, players can spawn mobs on specially designed spawning platforms. Youtuber LogicalGeekBoy explains the mob spawning mechanism in his "Dissecting Minecraft" series.

In the case of a spawner, players need to be at a distance of at least 16 blocks distance from the spawner to activate it. When AFK-ing at a spawner-based farm, players should be at a distance of less than 16 blocks from the spawner.

Friendly mobs spawning

Image via Minecraft

Friendly mobs such as cows, sheep, horses, chickens and pigs spawn when a player enters a new chunk. These mobs can spawn in groups of four at once when players enter new chunks. These mobs are also found inside small farms in villages.

Villagers only spawn in villages. Players can also find zombie villagers randomly spawning in dark areas. They can be cured with a splash potion of weakness and one golden apple. Most friendly mobs do not have a specific spawn distance in which they spawn.