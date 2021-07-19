What are the best enchantments for shields in Minecraft?

A shield is a tool in Minecraft that is used to protect players against attacks. These tools are crafted using six wooden planks and one iron ingot. Shields are a really resourceful item for players to carry around with them.

When players equip the shield using their inventory menu, the shield will be in the players' off hand. This will allow the player to use a weapon as well as have the shield in one hand.

Shields will provide players with protection against creeper explosions, skeleton arrows, melee damage and more! Players can also place enchantments on shields to make them even better.

Enchantments can be placed on this tool using an enchanting table or anvil. There are three enchantments that players can place on shields in Minecraft. In this article, players will see these three enchantments ranked from best to worst!

Minecraft Shield Enchantments ranked from best to worst

Mending

(Image via Minecraft)

Mending is one of the best enchantments for players to have in Minecraft. This enchantment is universal, meaning players can use it for other items in the game as well.

This enchantment takes the XP that players earn while mining or completing other tasks around the Minecraft world and uses it to repair the shield.

The Mending enchantment is rare to obtain. Players will be really lucky if they happen to stumble across Mending. In order for players to get Mending, they must find it equipped in an enchanted book.

Mending cannot be found on an enchanting table. Players will have to fish for it, obtain it via trading, or locate it inside a chest. The max level of enchantment for Mending is level one.

Unbreaking

(Image via Mojang)

Unbreaking is another universal enchantment in Minecraft. This enchantment is very beneficial in the game.

This enchantment increases the durability of the shield. Players will be able to get more uses out of the shield without the durability decreasing on each use. Some consider it "infinite durability."

Players can find Unbreaking on an enchanting table or as an enchanted book. The max level of enchantment for Unbreaking is level three.

Curse of Vanishing

(Image via RajCraft on Youtube)

Curse of Vanishing is one of the worst enchantments for players to have in Minecraft. This enchantment hurts the player more than it helps them.

This Curse forces the player's item to disappear upon death. When a player dies with this enchantment equipped, their shield will vanish p. This enchantment is only good if the player is trying to prevent another player from stealing their loot.

The max level of enchantment for Curse of Vanishing is level one.

Check out Sportskeeda's Minecraft YouTube channel for all the latest game updates!

Edited by Gautham Balaji