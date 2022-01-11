What are the best uses of paper in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition

Paper is an easily made Minecraft item with many uses. It is derived from sugar cane but is a core crafting component in a few recipes.

In Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, paper works a little bit differently than in Java Edition in crafting recipes. Specific recipes in Bedrock are used differently in Java or require different materials. All the same, Bedrock players will want to be aware of the best uses for paper in their respective iterations of Minecraft.

Fortunately, there are plenty of worthy recipes made from paper in Bedrock Edition, and they don't require much to craft when it comes to material cost.

Minecraft: Best Bedrock Edition recipes made with paper

5) Empty maps

Empty maps aren't as useful as locator maps, but they still serve a good purpose (Image via Mojang)

Created by filling the crafting grid with paper, empty maps reveal the surrounding game map for players as they travel through the game world. However, blank maps will not track players on their surface, as this function is utilized for maps known as locator maps.

The good news is players can take an existing empty map and form it into a locator map by attaching a compass to it at an anvil. This will allow the map's use to expand later if players don't have the iron and Redstone for a compass right away.

4) Books

Uses of books have expanded in past years (Image via Mojang)

Players can create books with paper and some leather from certain animal mobs. Though these items can be found in loot chests, making them with paper and leather is much more efficient than searching for structures with the correct loot chests.

Books have three primary uses in Minecraft, each of which involves being a crafting component.

Books can be used to craft enchanting tables, a book and quill, and the ever-important bookshelves. Considering enchanting tables and bookshelves are needed for maximum efficiency enchanting, players will likely need to craft books sooner rather than later.

3) Cartography tables

The cartography table allows players to manipulate maps in different ways (Image via Mojang)

Crafted with four wooden planks of any type and two pieces of paper, cartography tables are used as a job site block by villagers and provide benefits for the player.

Players can place maps onto the cartography table to zoom it out and make it cover more surface area, lock it to prohibit revealing the map, and clone the map to make copies for other players or safekeeping.

This block is a must-have for Minecraft explorers, improving their ability to understand and keep track of their surroundings.

2) Locator maps

The player is marked by a small marker on the locator map (Image via Mojang)

By adding a compass to an empty map recipe, Minecraft players can form locator maps. These maps chart out the player's surroundings as they travel but can also keep track of the player and others in the area.

This is an excellent way to avoid spreading players too far apart and potentially putting them in danger with hostile mobs or dangerous terrain.

It may not be ideal for certain multiplayer situations where players want to stay unnoticed, but locator maps typically serve a great purpose in charting out a game world.

1) Firework rockets

Firework rockets serve more uses than simply making lights in the sky (Image via Mojang)

With paper and gunpowder (and a firework star if you'd like to add effects), players can create firework rockets to light up the sky with color. These helpful items can also be used as ammunition in crossbows as explosive-type ammo (if a firework star is used) and are the core fuel for flying with Elytra.

Players can normally glide with Elytra if they jump from a high place, but using firework rockets allows them to take flight and continue to do so until they run out of rockets or their Elytra breaks.

