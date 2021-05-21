What is the best way to easily get XP in Minecraft?

In Minecraft, players can collect experience orbs to purchase stronger enchantments. Players will see their level of experience in the green bar at the bottom of the screen. This bar will increase as experience is added to it, and decrease when the player dies, or uses experience.

Minecraft players should have at least one level of experience or "level of enchantment" in order to enchant equipment. Most items require at least three levels to get the first level ranking enchantment.

The higher the players' experience or enchantment level, the stronger their enchantment will be. The little green orbs that pop up on the players' screens are experience orbs. These orbs will automatically go to the player's experience level when the player runs across them. Experience orbs also contributes to the mending enchantment. This enchantment uses XP to repair the players equipment.

In this article, players will learn the best ways to get XP in Minecraft.

3 of the easiest ways to get XP in Minecraft

Killing mobs

(Image via gamepur)

Slaying mobs is the easiest way for a Minecraft player to collect XP. Mobs will drop XP upon death. The harder the mob is to kill, the more XP that will be awarded.

When players defeat the Enderdragon for the first time in Minecraft, they will be awarded with a huge amount of XP. Players can also get XP from killing animals and passive mobs, but hostile mobs provide the most XP.

Zombies, endermen, baby zombies, and other Minecraft hostile mobs ideally provide the greatest amounts of XP, apart from the Wither and the Enderdragon.

The player should note that the enderdragon will only drop so much upon its first time death. After the dragon is slain for the first time, it will not drop so much XP to the player when they kill it a second time.

Mob spawners are a very efficient way for players to get XP. Multiple mobs will spawn from it, allowing the player to kill them. When the spawner is broken, the player will also be awarded with a decent amount of XP.

Mining

(Image via enderchest)

Mining is the second most efficient way to get XP in Minecraft. Players will get XP drops from mining certain blocks. Mining any type of ore that drops a resource will provide the player with at least a little XP.

Players should note that if the block is mined with a pickaxe enchanted with silk ax then no XP will be dropped. Nether Quartz will give players the most XP.

Nether Quartz is only available in the Nether, and players will have to travel to the Nether to get it by crafting a Nether portal out of obsidian, flint and steel. The portal should be in a 4x5 frame.

Smelting

(Image via enderchest)

Smelting items inside of a furnace in Minecraft will also provide players with XP. Crafting a furnace is not hard, and players can find the materials to craft it very easily. All it requires is eight cobblestones.

Players can find cobblestones right below ground level, and sometimes even in villages. Players will need fuel to get the furnace going and give it its power. Coal is the most efficient fuel source.

If players cannot find coal, they can also use wood as an option, but it will burn out pretty fast and will not smelt a lot of items.