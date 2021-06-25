What does blast protection do in Minecraft?

Blast Protection in Minecraft is an enchantment that players can find on an enchanting table or an enchanted book around the Minecraft world. This enchantment can only be placed on armor in Minecraft. This includes: helmets, chestplates, leggings, and boots. Players can even equip blast protection on a turtle shell.

Players will need an enchanting table or anvil to place this enchantment on an item. Enchanting tables will give players a menu of three enchantments to choose from. Since there are multiple armor enchantments, it is not guaranteed that players will get blast protection on the first menu.

Bookshelves can be placed around enchanting tables to increase the strength of the menu enchantments. Of course, players will need a higher level of enchantment to get stronger enchantments, but it is not hard to get a higher enchantment level.

Players can increase their experience level (enchantment level) by doing simple tasks around the world such as mining blocks, killing mobs, or smelting items. The maximum level of enchantment that players can have blast protection for is level four.

Players can also use an anvil to place the blast protection enchantment on the armor. So all players will need to do is locate a book that is enchanted with blast protection. Players can find this book all over the Minecraft world.

Enchanted books can be found by fishing, trading with villagers, inside strongholds, inside random chests, and shipwreck chests or chests near broken Nether portals.

Speaking of the Nether, blast protection can really assist players while venturing in the Nether. In this article, players will learn what blast protection is used for in Minecraft.

What does Blast Protection in Minecraft do?

Blast protection shields players from explosive damage in Minecraft. This includes firework damage, TNT, creepers, ghast fireballs, and even the Wither. Players will notice that this enchantment will help them a lot while fighting this Nether boss.

Since the wither shoots explosive skulls at players, having blast protection will allow players to take less damage from the attacks, and it will not damage the player's health as much.

The ghast is another Nether mob that players will be able to counter using blast protection. The mob will shoot explosive fireballs at players, causing them to take fire and explosive damage. Having blast protection will prevent the player from losing as much health from these attacks.

Blast protection is perfect for players while in the overworld as well. For example, the creeper mob is one of the most common mobs that roam around the Minecraft world. These mobs are extremely annoying, and they do not care about personal space.

When near, the creeper will blow the player up and anything surrounding the player. The creeper can even destroy structures that took players a great amount of time. This mob attacks by self-destructing, killing the player and any mobs around.

Blast protection will counter this mob, giving players a chance to take less damage from the explosion with a possibility of not dying due to it.

