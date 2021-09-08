What can you do with glow ink sacs in Minecraft?

Glow squids are mobs that were just introduced into Minecraft along with the 1.17 update. 1.17 was released to players on June 8, 2021. The players were able to experience part one of the Caves & Cliffs update, with part two (1.18) coming in the winter season.

Upon death, glow squids will drop this new item called glow ink sacs. Unlike regular ink sacs, glow sacs are more useful. Since glow squids are newer to the game, players may not know much about them or what they can use the special ink sacs for.

Glow squids will drop 1-3 ink sacs upon death. These sacs can be resourceful to players if used in the right way. In this article, players will learn what they can do with glow ink sacs in Minecraft.

What are glow ink sacs used for in Minecraft?

Glowing text

Glowing text on a sign (Image via Minecraft)

Glow ink sacs are used on signs to make their text brighter in darker areas. Players can make a sign using six wooden planks and one stick. This will create three individual signs for players to use.

Using a glow ink sac on a sign when in a dark area allows the text to glow so that other players can view it. It will also add an outline to the sign to make it more visible from afar.

Players can apply normal ink sacs to the sign to remove the glowing effect and revert the text back to default.

Glow Item Frame

Item frames in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Players can use glow ink sacs to create a glowing item frame. These kinds of item frames are similar to the regular item frame, except this one keeps itself, and the item inside it brightened, even in the dark.

Minecraft players can create an item frame using eight sticks and one piece of leather. Once this is done, the frame can be converted into a glowing variant by combining the finished item frame with a glow ink sac.

