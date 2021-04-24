What can players do with rotten flesh in Minecraft?

Rotten flesh is one of the most underrated items in Minecraft. Players risk an 80% chance of the "hunger" status effect when eating rotten flesh.

This article will take a look at some of the uses of rotten flesh in Minecraft.

Rotten flesh in Minecraft

Obtaining rotten flesh in Minecraft

The most popular way to obtain rotten flesh is by killing zombies (Image via Minecraft)

There are a few ways in which players can obtain rotten flesh in Minecraft.

The most popular way to obtain rotten flesh is by killing zombies. Drowned, husks, zombie horses, and zombie villagers also drop rotten flesh if they are killed by a player.

Zoglins in the nether realm drop 1-3 rotten flesh depending on the level of looting enchantment. Zombified piglins also drop rotten flesh upon death.

Players can also obtain rotten flesh by fishing or from chest loot. Dungeons, desert temples, igloos, jungle temples, underwater ruins, villages and woodland mansions are all possible locations for chest loot. Most of these locations have over a 50% chance of spawning at least one rotten flesh in a chest.

Advertisement

Uses of rotten flesh in-game

Players who are in a famine can use rotten flesh as a last resort for food (Image via Minecraft)

Rotten flesh may seem useless at first, but it has a few helpful uses in a Minecraft survival world.

Players who are in the midst of a famine can use rotten flesh as the last resort for food. Rotten flesh can restore up to four hunger bars at once, but it has an 80% chance of inflicting the "hunger" effect for 30 seconds.

Rotten flesh can also be used to tame and breed wolves, as shown in the picture above. Villagers with the profession "Cleric" offer emeralds for rotten flesh as well, which can be very helpful if players have a gold farm.