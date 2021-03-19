Depth Strider enchantment in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Depth Strider in Minecraft is one of the numerous enchantments that players can apply to armor. It is an armor enchantment in Minecraft that takes effect on the player's boots.

Depth Strider is an enchantment that is used in the water, and it can be very useful when players are looking for ocean monuments or looting underwater. The maximum level of enchantment for Depth Strider is level three.

This article will explain everything players need to know about Depth Strider and what it does.

Everything players need to know about Depth Strider in Minecraft

What does it do?

(Image via IJOMinecraft)

The Depth Strider enchantment allows players to swim faster in water. In order for the enchantment to be active, the player must have on the enchanted item.

The Depth Strider enchantment can be found in an enchanted book from the Minecraft world, or it can also be found on an enchantment table.

The max level of enchantment for Depth Strider is enchantment level three. Every level of enchantment increases the player's speed in the water by a third. Level three allows players to swim in the water just as fast as they walk in water.

How to get it and where can it be used?

Advertisement

(Image via Stingray Productions on YouTube)

As mentioned above, Depth Strider can be found on an enchantment table or an anvil. If players find it in an enchanted book, they can use it at an anvil.

Depth Strider can help players find items underwater. It can be a very useful enchantment to have if players are seeking to obtain the trident from the drowned. The drowned is a group of underwater zombies in Minecraft, that can sometimes drop tridents after they are killed.