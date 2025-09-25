What does resin do in Minecraft?

Resin was added to Minecraft last year with the Garden Awakens game drop, along with the pale garden biome, the creaking mob, the creaking heart, and the eyeblossom flower. The essence of the update was to add a scary and creepy biome to the blocky world and present a challenging hostile mob with an interesting game mechanic. However, you might have noticed that this biome has the resin item as well.

Resin is found in the pale garden biome, near the creaking heart. This bright orange item can be a great accessory if you are into building projects or want to give your armor a unique look. Here’s everything you need to know about the uses of resin in Minecraft and how you can obtain it.

Uses of resin in Minecraft

Resin bricks are perfect for construction projects in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Resin is naturally found in clump form in creaking hearts in the pale garden biome. When you attack the creaking mob, the creaking heart generates resin. If you do not know, the mob does not take any damage when attacked. Instead, it generates an orange trail towards the connected creaking heart. Once you locate this item, breaking it will drop resin clumps.

Resin clumps lack any major functional use and are mostly preferred for aesthetic purposes. For example, you can use it as a decorative item near furnaces and smelters to give the effect of molten metal spilling out during the smelting process. You can also place them on the grass to simulate the appearance of flowers or fruits.

Combining resin clumps will give you the resin block. This block is functional, as you can place two pale oak blocks above and below it to craft a creaking heart. You can also use it to simulate lava or honey blocks, and with proper placement, these items can dramatically enhance the appearance of a build.

Resin bricks stand out visually in the pale garden in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

When the resin clump is smelted in a furnace using any fuel source, it gives the resin brick. This item can take your building projects to the next level. The yellowish-orange glow of the bricks makes them the perfect building material, given the pale garden's desaturated appearance. The vibrant color of the resin brick will make your structures stand out.

You can also use it in moderation in builds to add a popping color element. Another great use of this item is combining it with any armor trim and armor piece to add a strip of orange to them. This enhances the look of the armor set and, when used with netherite armor, it gives a beautiful appearance of lava embedded inside the armor.

