What does a dropper do in Minecraft?

A dropper is a device that is created using the Redstone resource in Minecraft. This device allows players to move items to a chest or to another container when activated by a redstone cue.

A dropper is handy for faster transportation and will help players store items away faster.

In order to make a dropper in Minecraft, players will need to place seven cobblestones and one redstone in the crafting grid. There are nine inventory slots inside a dropper where players can place items to be ejected or put into a chest.

What is a dropper in Minecraft?

Droppers were added to Minecraft nearly two years after the full release of the game (Image via Minecraft)

What does it do?

Droppers were added to Minecraft way back in 2013, nearly two years after the full release of the game in 2011.

A dropper drops whatever is inside of it when a player gives it a redstone cue/signal.

A dropper is very similar to something called a dispenser in Minecraft. The only difference between the two is that droppers just drop items, while dispensers actually place or shoot items.

Droppers can only drop one item at a time, but there are nine spaces of inventory inside. Players should make sure that whatever the dropper is pointed at has space in its inventory. Droppers will not drop items in chests that are full.

What is a good combination for a dropper?

Having a dispenser with a dropper is a good combination. The dispenser can place blocks for players and dispense or shoot items for players to put in their inventory or shoot at mobs.

