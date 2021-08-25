What is an entity in Minecraft?

Minecraft has lots of different creatures in it. Hostile mobs, passive mobs, neutral mobs, players and more all exist in the world of Minecraft. An entity is defined as a mobile object that has health points that can be reduced.
That's a lot of the creatures in Minecraft, so here's the full list of in-game entities.
Full list of entities in Minecraft
Passive mobs are entities, so here are all of them. There are quite a few entities in Minecraft, because most objects are able to move and have health.
- Sheep
- Tropical fish
- Cow
- Turtle
- Fox
- Villager
- Bat
- Wandering trader
- Chicken
- Pufferfish
- Cod
- Donkey
- Ocelot
- Horse
- Pig
- Cat
- Rabbit
- Parrot
- Salmon
- Mule
- Mooshroom
- Skeleton horse
- Squid
- Horse
Hostile mobs are well known, mostly because of their fear factor. Here are all of the hostile mobs that are entities.
- Evoker
- Ghast
- Vindicator
- Magma Cube
- Pillager
- Silverfish
- Ravager
- Skeleton
- Vex
- Slime
- Chicken Jockey
- Spider Jockey
- Endermite
- Zombie
- Guardian
- Zombie Villager
- Elder Guardian
- Drowned
- Shulker
- Wither Skeleton
- Skeleton Horseman
- Witch
- Husk
- Hoglin
- Stray
- Piglin
- Phantom
- Creeper
- Blaze
- Ender Dragon
- Wither
- Warden (upon second half of 1.17 update)
- Giant (Java only)
- Zombie Horse
- The Killer Bunny (Java only)
- Illusioner (Java only)
- Old Villager (Java only)
- Old Zombie Villager (Java only)
There are also neutral mobs. These are passive until provoked, then they become hostile. Players in the game are also considered entities, because they move and have health.
- Dolphin
- Bee
- Polar bear
- Iron golem
- Trader llama
- Spider (during the day)
- Llama
- Cave Spider (during the day)
- Panda
- Enderman
- Wolf
- Zombie Pigman
There are other entities in Minecraft that might not be considered during the reckoning.
- Boats
- inecarts
- Eggs
- Arrows
- Snowballs
- Fishing rods
- Lightning
- Armor stand (when falling)
- Anvil (when falling)
- Gravel (when falling)
- Sand (when falling)
- Concrete powder (when falling)
- Dragon egg (when falling)
- TNT
