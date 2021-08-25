What is an entity in Minecraft?

Minecraft has lots of different creatures in it. Hostile mobs, passive mobs, neutral mobs, players and more all exist in the world of Minecraft. An entity is defined as a mobile object that has health points that can be reduced.

That's a lot of the creatures in Minecraft, so here's the full list of in-game entities.

Full list of entities in Minecraft

Passive mobs are entities, so here are all of them. There are quite a few entities in Minecraft, because most objects are able to move and have health.

Sheep

Tropical fish

Cow

Turtle

Fox

Villager

Bat

Wandering trader

Chicken

Pufferfish

Cod

Donkey

Ocelot

Horse

Pig

Cat

Rabbit

Parrot

Salmon

Mule

Mooshroom

Skeleton horse

Squid

Horse

Hostile mobs are well known, mostly because of their fear factor. Here are all of the hostile mobs that are entities.

Evoker

Ghast

Vindicator

Magma Cube

Pillager

Silverfish

Ravager

Skeleton

Vex

Slime

Chicken Jockey

Spider Jockey

Endermite

Zombie

Guardian

Zombie Villager

Elder Guardian

Drowned

Shulker

Wither Skeleton

Skeleton Horseman

Witch

Husk

Hoglin

Stray

Piglin

Phantom

Creeper

Blaze

Ender Dragon

Wither

Warden (upon second half of 1.17 update)

Giant ‌(Java only)

Zombie Horse

The Killer Bunny‌ (Java only)

Illusioner‌ (Java only)

Old Villager ‌(Java only)

Old Zombie Villager ‌(Java only)

There are also neutral mobs. These are passive until provoked, then they become hostile. Players in the game are also considered entities, because they move and have health.

Dolphin

Bee

Polar bear

Iron golem

Trader llama

Spider (during the day)

Llama

Cave Spider (during the day)

Panda

Enderman

Wolf

Zombie Pigman

There are other entities in Minecraft that might not be considered during the reckoning.

Boats

inecarts

Eggs

Arrows

Snowballs

Fishing rods

Lightning

Armor stand (when falling)

Anvil (when falling)

Gravel (when falling)

Sand (when falling)

Concrete powder (when falling)

Dragon egg (when falling)

TNT

