What were the Far Lands in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition?

An unusual location once resulting from a generation bug in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, the Far Lands would appear millions of blocks from the origin of a given Minecraft world.

At the time of the Far Lands' existence, the massive and unusually-shaped location resulted from a bug in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition's terrain generation code.

The Far Lands essentially served as the end of a given Bedrock world before the game's code was refined and it became possible to generate more of a Minecraft world. This applied to dimensions such as the Nether and the End as well, and the Far Lands could also be seen in Java Edition as well (though they operated slightly differently than the Bedrock iteration).

Minecraft: Additional info on the Far Lands

The Far Lands could generate in a variety of different forms, but served to block off a Minecraft world regardless (Image via Mojang).

Depending on the version of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition being played between Windows and console iterations, the Far Lands would generate in different structures.

However, in flat worlds, Far Lands would not generate due to the lack of Perlin Noise, a type of machine noise generated via computer imagery that was developed in 1983. Although Perlin Noise is a complicated mechanic, it isn't the only contributing factor to the creation of the Far Lands.

By the time Minecraft: Bedrock Edition's 1.17.20.20 beta was released, the Far Lands had been removed. However, terrain distortions still appear on occasion as players progress further away from the world's origin.

However, things such as the world border now exist that can potentially prohibit players from progressing past a certain point. If players pass this threshold and keep going, eventually hardware constraints in an "infinite" generated Minecraft world can cause the game itself to crash.

The Far Lands, despite being patched out, have been well-documented in the annals of Minecraft's history. They've even appeared in Minecraft: Story Mode by Telltale Games as well as Steve's Classic Mode route in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Nintendo Switch.

So even though the Far Lands have been gone in most iterations of Minecraft for some time, they still live on in the minds of the community as a whole. Maybe booting up an older build and venturing to the Far Lands is worth a trip, just for nostalgia's sake.

