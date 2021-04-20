What do you feed a skeleton horse in Minecraft?

Skeleton horses are undead passive mobs in Minecraft that players can only ride in one way.

A player can only tame a skeleton horse by killing the skeleton on top of it and using a saddle. A skeleton horse cannot be tamed without a saddle. Players can ride the skeleton horse, but they cannot control it without the saddle.

Skeleton horses themselves will not attack players. Only the skeletons with the bows on top of the horse will attack players.

Skeleton horses are very easy to spot as they are nothing but bones and have no skin on them. Players can find skeleton horses in random places in the Minecraft world. These mobs can also spawn when it is raining in the game.

Skeleton horses are one of the most unique mobs in Minecraft. Their appearance and the things they eat are far different from other mobs in the game.

Skeleton horses will drop the player one bone upon death. Players can use these bones to tame other animals in Minecraft, such as wolves.

Minecraft skeleton horses: What do they eat?

What to feed them

Skeleton horses in Minecraft do not eat anything (Image via bugs.mojang)

Surprisingly, skeleton horses in Minecraft do not eat anything. They are undead mobs, and players cannot feed them.

Advertisement

Players can only restore the health of the skeleton horse. They can throw down potions on skeleton horses to regenerate their health.

Skeleton horses can also have their health restored by using a splash potion in Minecraft. Players can create potions at a brewing stand.

Some Minecraft players have said that they have been able to feed their skeleton horse an apple due to a glitch, but most cannot feed it anything at all.