What is the Jungle Axe in Minecraft Hypixel Skyblock?

Part of the fun of Hypixel's Minecraft Skyblock server is all of the custom content, which the Jungle Axe is a helpful yet small part of.

One of the many Uncommon quality tools found on Hypixel's Skyblock server, the Jungle Axe has the helpful ability to break up to 10 connected wood blocks within a single chop, making hacking down trees a breeze.

Additionally, it can be upgraded into the Treecapitator which has an increased chopping speed and is also 250% more powerful. Either item is incredibly helpful for stockpiling wood for whatever purpose a Minecraft player might wish for when it comes to building or crafting on their private island.

Minecraft: Obtaining the Jungle Axe

Minecraft players can snag a Jungle Axe of their very own by crafting it themselves or purchasing it via the Auction House. In order to craft the Jungle Axe, players will first need to unlock the blueprint by reaching level seven of the Jungle Wood Collection skill.

This means they will have to hack down and collect a large amount of jungle wood, which provides XP towards the collection skill. Once players have reached the required level, they will need the following materials to craft the Jungle Axe:

3x Enchanted Jungle Wood

2x Stick

This may not seem like a lot, but in reality one block of Enchanted Jungle Wood requires the player to craft it with 160 blocks of ordinary jungle wood. This would mean that Minecraft enthusiasts will need 480 jungle wood to craft the required enchanted blocks.

Although on the grand scale of Hypixel's Skyblock server, it isn't that much, collecting it can still be a time-consuming endeavor for players that are new to the Skyblock server or don't have the funds to purchase the materials via the Bazaar or Auction House.

Once players have the necessary materials, the blueprint for building a Jungle Axe is exactly like a standard one in vanilla Minecraft. Players will want to place their sticks in the center and bottom-center panels while placing the enchanted wood blocks in the top-center, top-right, and center-right panels.

Any Minecraft player who has played a small amount of time should be familiar with this recipe, but the catch in Hypixel Skyblock is that they need the enchanted materials and a Jungle Wood Collection skill of seven or higher. Regardless, once players build the Jungle Axe, wood collection becomes a significantly faster process.

In addition to crafting the Jungle Axe, players may also choose to purchase it from the Auction House. They may also opt to buy the crafting materials from the server's in-game economy, wherein the enchanted blocks and sticks would cost approximately 2,400 coins.

