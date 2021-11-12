What is knowledge book in Minecraft Java Edition?

There are tons of items in Minecraft. The game has well over 700 items added to the game and is adding more with each update. For example, spyglasses, lightning rods, and copper blocks were added in the 1.17 update, and more will come in the 1.18 and 1.19 ones.

Not all items are universal across both Java Edition and Bedrock Edition, though. Java especially has several things that Bedrock doesn't have. One of those is the knowledge book, an item Bedrock users can't get. Many players, whether they're Bedrock or others, haven't heard of this item. Here's what it is, how to get it, and what it does.

Complete guide to the knowledge book, a Minecraft Java Edition item

Per the Minecraft Wiki, a knowledge book is considered a utility item that reveals available crafting recipes to the player when used. In Java Edition, many recipes need to be unlocked, and the knowledge book can help speed that process up.

Many crafting recipes have to be unlocked prior to using them (Image via Minecraft)

Knowledge books are used to reveal recipes to players who use them, by adding them to their recipe book, which is another Minecraft Java Edition exclusive feature. Using a knowledge book essentially consumes it, thus removing it from the player's inventory.

Knowledge books can only be acquired through commands. They're not in vanilla Minecraft anywhere, not as chest loot or as a craftable item. They aren't in Creative either, so players can't change the game mode to get them.

The syntax for this command is: "/give @s minecraft:knowledge_book{Recipes:["minecraft:bed", "minecraft:iron_door"]}. This will give whichever player is designated (any player's name can be entered here) the knowledge book, which will tell them the recipe for a bed and an iron door. Any item can be input there as well.

Since it is a command, if players want to get a knowledge book, they'll need to enable cheats. This will disable achievements, but many players consider that a worthwhile tradeoff for the use of cheats on a Minecraft world.

