What do llamas eat in Minecraft?

Llamas have spent a few years in Minecraft now, but players new to the game or returning from a hiatus may not know much about this particular animal mob.

Llamas are capable of eating two forms of food, both of which heal them and can accelerate the growth of their offspring. However, only one of these sources will place them in Love Mode.

These foods also differ in their healing capabilities, with one heavily outweighing the other with regards to restored hearts. The two food sources are wheat and hay bale blocks.

Minecraft: Differences between feeding llamas wheat and hay bales

Although llamas can eat both wheat and hay bales, hay bales offer more benefits between the two (Image via Mojang)

Although individual bushels of wheat can do the job when feeding Minecraft llamas, hay bales are significantly more bang for their buck. Since hay bales are made from wheat, it behooves players to change their extra wheat into these blocks.

Hay bales offer more healing to llamas, and significantly speed up baby llamas' growth. They also enable Love Mode, which can lead to llamas breeding and producing more offspring. Compared to regular stacks of wheat, there's no real contest outside of convenience.

A comparison of the two food options can be found below:

Wheat

When fed to a llama, heals for two health (or one heart).

Speeds baby llamas' growth by ten seconds.

Increases a llama's temper by three, improving their ability to be tamed.

Hay Bale Blocks

Heals llamas for a total of ten health (or five hearts) when consumed.

Speeds the growth of baby llamas by one minute and thirty seconds.

Increases a llama's temper by six.

Activates Love Mode in tamed llamas, allowing them to breed.

With these metrics in mind, it is clear that llamas prefer the densely-packed nutrition of hay bales compared to individual pieces of wheat. If at all possible, Minecraft players should focus on creating hay bale blocks to provide maximum benefit to their llamas.

However, if resources are slim or players merely want to tame the llama first, using simple wheat can still accomplish the goal.

For Minecraft players hoping to find llamas of their own, searching mountain and savanna biomes may be the way to go, as they are known to spawn in those locations.

Additionally, the Wandering Trader's llamas are open to interaction in the same way as any other, meaning feeding and breeding is possible for them as well.

