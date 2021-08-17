What is Love Mode in Minecraft?

In Minecraft, players can create additional mobs of certain types by breeding them, and a state known as Love Mode is integral to this process.

Without Love Mode, mobs in proximity together can't breed. Most animals are set to Love Mode manually by the player feeding them the appropriate food item.

Minecraft villagers, on the other hand, will enter the phase and breed based on a hidden "willingness" stat that increases when certain conditions are met and there are enough beds in the village to facilitate a new villager.

Setting each mob into Love Mode requires slightly different circumstances, but once they've entered the it, the breeding work is done automatically by the mobs themselves.

Minecraft: Each mob requires different items for Love Mode?

With so many mobs capable of entering Love Mode and breeding, it can be tricky for Minecraft players to remember the specific items for each one. A list of these can be found below:

Horses - Golden Apples, Enchanted Golden Apples, and Golden Carrots

- Golden Apples, Enchanted Golden Apples, and Golden Carrots Cows - Wheat

- Wheat Sheep - Wheat

- Wheat Chickens - Wheat, beetroot, pumpkin or melon seeds

- Wheat, beetroot, pumpkin or melon seeds Pigs - Carrots, potatoes, or beetroots

- Carrots, potatoes, or beetroots Goats - Wheat

- Wheat Donkeys - Golden Apples, Enchanted Golden Apples, and Golden Carrots

- Golden Apples, Enchanted Golden Apples, and Golden Carrots Mooshrooms - Wheat

- Wheat Tamed Wolves - Most forms of meat, either cooked or raw.

- Most forms of meat, either cooked or raw. Tamed Cats - Raw cod or salmon

- Raw cod or salmon Ocelots - Raw cod or salmon

- Raw cod or salmon Rabbits - Golden Carrots, standard carrots, and Dandelions

- Golden Carrots, standard carrots, and Dandelions Turtles - Seagrass

- Seagrass Axolotls - Buckets of tropical fish

- Buckets of tropical fish Tamed Llamas - Hay bales

- Hay bales Bees - Flowers

- Flowers Foxes - Sweet Berries and Glow Berries

- Sweet Berries and Glow Berries Pandas - Bamboo

- Bamboo Striders - Warped Fungus

- Warped Fungus Hoglins - Crimson Fungus

In most cases, simply using these items on the desired Minecraft mob will put them into Love Mode. After that, players will need to find a nearby mate and repeat the process to facilitate breeding.

In a short time, the two mobs will breed and produce offspring. However, they will also be set on a cooldown timer where they are unable to breed. This timer is a total of five minutes for animals.

When it comes to breeding villagers in Minecraft, things get a little more complicated. Villagers breed based on a willingness as opposed to being fed certain items. The most surefire way to ensure that villagers breed is to provide plenty of beds in safe places within the village.

Additionally, Minecraft players can trade with their villagers to increase their willingness. Villagers will also potentially become willing to breed when they have three pieces of bread, 12 carrots, 12 potatoes, or 12 beetroots in their in-game inventory.

Players should also prevent villagers from dying or their property from being damaged or destroyed, as this puts them into a "mourning" state which keeps them from breeding for some time.

