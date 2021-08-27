What makes the Wither more dangerous in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition than Java Edition?

Minecraft's ghastly Wither boss is one of the most dangerous mobs in the entire game alongside the likes of the Ender Dragon, and Bedrock Edition players should take extra precautions before summoning it.

With extra health, a dash attack, and a change in its attack behavior, the Wither is a daunting boss to take on in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. Players hoping to defeat it should prepare as much as possible, including packing tons of healing items, food and ammunition. Using high-level enchantments on durable diamond or Netherite gear will go a long way as well.

Minecraft: Wither comparison between Java and Bedrock editions

The Wither behaves differently depending on which version of Minecraft is being played. (Image via Mojang)

For players who may not know, the Wither boss operates somewhat differently between versions of Minecraft. While it is certainly not an enemy to be trifled with in Java Edition, its altered behavior and buffed health in Bedrock Edition make it an even more imposing foe. Players facing this enemy will want to account for its differences between the game's editions.

The differences in the Wither between Minecraft's two primary editions are as follows:

Minecraft: Java Edition

When finding a mob, the Wither will hover in the air and fire wither skulls at it. Each head fires on its own, allowing it to focus on multiple targets at once. It can rarely also fire a blue wither skull.

The Wither won't actually target a player until they damage it.

The Wither recovers one half heart every second, and dealing the killing blow on a target will instantly heal it for 2.5 hearts.

When reduced to half health, the Wither will gain armor that makes it immune to damage from fired arrows or thrown tridents.

Possesses 300 health, the equivalent of 150 hearts.

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition

When noticing a mob, the Wither will fire three wither skulls and a blue wither skull. If the Wither is unable to find a path to its target on Normal difficulty or higher, it will fire blue wither skulls in towards its target as well as in random directions.

When Minecraft players reduce it to half health, the Wither will cause an explosion that will spawn Wither Skeletons on Normal difficulty or higher. It will additionally gain the armor it possesses in Java Edition. It will also use a dash attack which will damage blocks and mobs within its path.

Possesses 600 health, the equivalent of 300 hearts and twice the health of its Java Edition counterpart.

In both editions of Minecraft, the Wither will explode upon death and leave a Wither Rose in its wake. Additionally, when summoned, the Wither will cause the light level (even in the daytime) to drop to 11, allowing hostile mobs to appear and attack, unhindered by sunlight.

The Wither is undoubtedly a tough boss to beat in Minecraft, but knowledge of its stats and behavior is half the battle. With enough preparation and solid execution, players can rejoice in defeating another intimidating foe.

