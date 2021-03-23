5 best uses of a beacon in Minecraft

The beacon in Minecraft can be used in a multitude of ways depending on a few different variables.

Minecraft beacons were brought into the game through version 1.4, named the "Pretty Scary Update," along with a list of mobs, foods, etc. Many players may not know that the beacon does more than producing a beam of light into the sky.

If a player is trying to become The Beaconator or is trying to know how the beacon works in Minecraft, this article will help them understand better.

Top 5 uses of a beacon in Minecraft

#1 - The beam

The beam is the most common function of a beacon. This pillar of light can potentially be seen from a distance of roughly 256 blocks away. The viewing distance depends on the Minecraft edition the player is using, along with their rendering settings.

Players can use the blue and white beam as a way to locate a designated area in their world. The beacon's beam is a customizable feature with the use of stained glass. An example of players changing the color of the beam can be found in the image above.

#2 - Speed

Players can activate different abilities in their newly crafted beacon, one of those abilities being speed. This requires one three-by-three area platform to sit on, plus an item such as an iron ingot, Netherite ingot, gold, emerald, or diamond.

Once a player has met the requirements, they can use the beacon to select the speed boost or the haste ability. The speed boost will give players an increased movement speed when in range of the beacon.

Players can increase the range of the beacon by adding more layers to its pyramid of blocks. The starting range for the beacon is twenty blocks and stops progressing at fifty blocks.

#3 - Jump boost

Adding a second level to the players' beacon platform will allow them to select the jump boost. In a similar sense to the speed boost ability, the beacon will give players an increase in either distance or height when jumping. Players lose this ability when they leave the range of the beacon.

#4 - Strength

The Minecraft beacon's strength ability can be unlocked after the player has built another layer to the pyramid that it sits on.

Players can select a strength ability to increase their melee attack damage as long as they are in the range of the beacon.

#5 - Regeneration

Unlocking the regeneration ability requires players to build the max level pyramid for the beacon. Players can select the ability to regain hearts over a period of time once the beacon is on the pyramid. This ability will only be available to players as long as they stay within the Minecraft beacons' range.

Each of the beacons' abilities can be found by using the beacon after it has been placed. With more abilities for players to explore, the Minecraft beacon has lots to offer.