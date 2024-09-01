What is Minecraft Story Mode Remake? All you need to know

Minecraft is one of the best-selling video games of all time, with millions of players all over the world. The popularity of the base game cannot be questioned, but the same cannot be said about the spin-offs such as Minecraft Story Mode — a point-and-click game developed by Telltales Games. The game was mildly successful, but soon lost traction and was abandoned, leaving many players wanting something more in that direction.

But it seems that not all hope is lost. There’s a new animated series coming on YouTube in 2025 based on Telltale’s Story Mode game and it is called “Block By Block: Amulet.” The series is a fan project and is not affiliated either with Mojang Studios or Telltale Studios. Here’s everything about it.

Block By Block: Amulet is the fan remake of Minecraft Story Mode

Trending

Many fans have tried doing something interesting with the abandoned Story Mode of the game, but nothing has borne fruit. This time, it looks like something good is cooking up. The trailer released on Wazzy channel shows a lot of promising things about the upcoming animated series that aim to take the story ahead and add a lot of new characters in an interesting world.

While the official release date has not been revealed, we know that it's coming in 2025. For those unaware, 2025 is also the year when the first live-action Minecraft movie will be released, featuring a star-studded cast including Jack Black and Jason Mamoa.

The animation quality looks really good (Image via YouTube/Wazzy)

So what exactly is Block By Block? According to the creators, it is an adaptation of Telltale’s Minecraft Story Mode giving it a new and unique twist. The genre is said to be action-adventure and fantasy which instantly makes it more exciting. While the story has been adapted from the game, it will be completely new and fresh, so people need not necessarily know the story to enjoy the series.

This will be an animated series meaning there will be episodes narrating the entire story. The series is co-animated by RawData and is built with Vunderstudios. The latter has good experience with building game maps and perhaps they will be involved with the world-building of the series. Wazzy is the Project Director and Lead Animator of the series.

What’s really great about this series is that the description specifically mentions it will be completely free to watch and will not be locked behind a paywall. This is important as there is another animated series about to drop on Netflix and that will be paywalled.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback