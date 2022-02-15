×
What mobs spawn in the Taiga Biome in Minecraft

Taiga biome (Image via Mojang)
Manish Kumar Choudhary
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Feb 15, 2022 02:46 AM IST
Minecraft worlds were repetitive and had no distinct features in their very early days. The world as a whole seemed like a flat plain biome with random trees. But this changed soon after Notch introduced the concept of biomes.

Nowadays, Minecraft boasts a wide variety of biomes having unique flora, fauna, terrains, and all sorts of features. Many OG and iconic biomes are still available in the game, such as plains, desert, taiga, and more.

Taiga biomes are among the oldest biomes in the game. They have existed since the alpha and beta versions were released over a decade ago. Players can find some unique mobs in taiga forests. This article lists all the mobs that can spawn in these beautiful Overworld biomes.

Mob spawning in the Taiga biome in Minecraft

Coniferous forests inspire the taiga biome with pine, spruce, and larches. While pine and larches are still missing in Minecraft, players can find tall spruce trees in taiga biomes.

Like any other place, taiga biomes are also populated with animals. In caves and during nighttime, players will also face hostile mobs. Here are all the mobs that can spawn in the taiga biome:

Passive mobs

Players can find the following passive mobs in the taiga biome:

MobSpawn chanceGroup size
Sheep12/604
Pig10/604
Chicken10/604
Cow8/604
Wolf8/604
Rabbit4/602-3
Fox8/602-4

Hostile and neutral mobs

As for the hostile and neutral mobs, players won't find anything special or unique in taiga biomes:

MobSpawn chanceGroup size
Spider100⁄516.254
Zombie 95⁄516.254
Villager zombie5⁄516.251
Skeleton100516.254
Creeper100⁄516.25 4
Slime100⁄516.25 4
Enderman10⁄516.25 1-4
Witch5⁄516.25 1
Spider Jockey1⁄516.25 1
Chicken jockey0.25⁄516.25 1

Ambient mob

Minecraft is yet to expand the number of ambiance mobs. Bats are the only ambient mob in the game that usually spawn in the caves.

MobSpawn chanceGroup size
Bat10/108

These are the mobs that players can find naturally spawning in taiga biomes. As for the rates mentioned above, they are for Java Edition. The same mobs will spawn in Bedrock Edition, but their chances may vary.

Rare mobs found in the taiga biome

Taiga biomes mostly have the same mob types as other Overworld biomes. However, there are a few irregularities. Players can find adorable orange foxes in taiga forests.

Foxes are native to taiga and spawn only taiga, old-growth taiga, and snowy taiga. Moreover, players can also find rabbits of different colors in taiga biomes.

