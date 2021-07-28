What is a null block in Minecraft Hypixel Skyblock?

In Hypixel's Minecraft Skyblock server, a null block is a block that is unable to link its identity within the game engine, and therefore is replaced by a "missing" purple and black square texture.

Null blocks have had something of a history in Hypixel Skyblock, as creators and developers dealt with them while making custom adjustments to the Minecraft code and scripting as they fleshed out the elements of their server.

In older versions of Hypixel Skyblock, merely interacting with null blocks or items could crash the game client, though they are now largely harmless and tend to get deleted just in the act of changing servers.

As of right now, Hypixel's Minecraft Skyblock server hosts 22 variants of null items or blocks. Put plainly, they appear when the game or the server itself is unable to match the texture to the item or block in question.

This is why null items and blocks appear either with a very strange texture or none at all. There may be even more null blocks available outside of Hypixel Skyblock but inside the game's code and tables, most players aren't able to access these particular things.

To obtain null blocks, players can either purchase them from the Auction House, or create them themselves. However, null blocks are volatile and methods to create them are being patched out by Hypixel's staff regularly.

One of the more recent tactics discovered in March by the user EendeerTheeReendeer is as follows:

By x amount of red sandstone slabs from the Builder Merchant. Each slab is equal to one null block. Go to your private island and place these sandstone slabs as upper slabs. This must be done manually, as a Builder's Wand won't do the trick. Use a Block Zapper on the slabs, if done correctly, this tactic should generate null blocks.

It is unclear if Hypixel has since patched this tactic, but this is one recent method used by the community to generate null blocks.

Though they go for thousands on Hypixel's in-game Auction House, null blocks and items themselves don't actually serve any particular purpose and are easily removed depending on player activity.

However, some Minecraft fans see null blocks as trophies or a rare collectible to keep around, explaining their high asking price in the server's economy.

