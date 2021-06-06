What do ocelots eat in Minecraft?

Minecraft is full of lovable mobs, and the ocelot is one of them.

Ocelots in Minecraft are passive mobs that spawn in jungle biomes, usually in groups of one or two. While they are mobs that spawn in the wild, they can be tamed in order to befriend the player, follow them around, and provide a few advantages just like wolves.

What are ocelots and what to they eat in Minecraft?

Ocelots in Minecraft

As mentioned prior, ocelots are passive mobs who spawn in jungles. They are somewhat rare and can be elusive when spotted. Ocelots will attack chickens and turtles and can be seen sneaking and stalking their prey before chasing after them.

Creepers will stay six blocks away from ocelots, and phantoms will stay 16 blocks away from the ocelots, with neither coming any closer. Ocelots also do not take fall damage, although they do actively avoid falls when possible. Lastly, ocelots are one of the few mobs that can actively sprint. As mentioned prior, they do chase after prey, but upon seeing players, they will usually sprint away.

What do Ocelots eat?

Ocelots require very specific food items in order to tame them. Lots of players might assume that chicken will work on ocelots, but chicken has no effect. Although the ocelots will eat it, nothing will happen. Players have to feed ocelots raw cod or raw salmon in order to elicit a response, which at times can happen very quickly, but often takes a very long time.

Ocelots are skittish in nature, so in order to get ocelots to approach players, they will need to hold the raw cod or raw salmon in their hand and stay absolutely still. If players move their head too quickly, moves at all, or gets rid of the raw food when the ocelot is within six blocks of the player, the ocelot will run away.

When ocelots are tamed through raw cod or raw salmon, they turn into cats.

