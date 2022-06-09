What does the recovery compass do in Minecraft 1.19 update?

Minecraft is a game with very few punishments for players. One of the best-known and infuriating ways Minecraft can punish players is death. When players die, all of the items in their inventory will drop onto the ground, and if the chunk is loaded, it will despawn in five minutes.

This means that players must quickly reach the location of their death to retrieve their items and avoid losing them. While for many, this can be quite difficult, especially on long adventures, there is a new item that has been added to help players facilitate item retrieval. It is the recovery compass.

Recovery compass in Minecraft

How to get a recovery compass

An ancient city where echo shards can be found (Image via Minecraft)

Recovery compasses are a crafted item. They are made using eight echo shards and a normal compass. Recovery shards can be found in chests throughout ancient cities as part of the structure's chest loot. They are found in groups of one to three in around 30% of all ancient city chests.

This means that, depending on players' luck, it could be that there are only three required chests or up to eight. And that's assuming that every looted chest has echo shards. They might need to search through several ancient cities before they can craft a recovery compass.

Players will also need a compass, which is a much easier component to acquire. They can craft a compass with a redstone dust and four iron ingots, which players will almost assuredly have ample access to before exploring an ancient city.

Players can also find them in several structures such as shipwrecks in around eight percent of chests, strongholds in about 11% of library chests, in cartographer's chests in villages about 26% of the time, and even inside ancient cities themselves, in about 16% of all ancient city chests.

Players can even trade for them with villagers with the librarian profession at the cost of four emeralds for a single compass. Though this trade only occurs in 50% or 33% of expert librarians in Java and Bedrock, respectively.

What the recovery compass does

A recovery compass pointing towards items dropped by death (Image via Minecraft)

The recovery compass is a very simple item. It solves an issue that many players have experienced: being on an adventure or deep in a twisting cave system hundreds or thousands of blocks from a respawn point. And then dying, dropping all the hard-earned loot onto the ground, surely to vanish before players can find their way back to them.

Instead of pointing back to the world spawn, the recovery compass will point players back in the direction of their last death. This means that players can follow the point of the compass and eventually be led back to their lost items, and assuming they are fast enough, they will all be there on the floor.

Even though player death tends to happen rarely, especially in the late stages of Minecraft when players have fully enchanted armor, a recovery compass makes a wonderful item to have in a chest as a backup plan.

