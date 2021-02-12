What does a respawn radius mean in Minecraft?

Respawn anchors in Minecraft are great resources, especially for players who tend to be more adventurous and take risks.

Lots of players dream of respawning in the Nether when they die, hoping to find ancient debris or a Nether fortress. The way the respawn anchor functions is fairly simple.

When they are fully charged, players can respawn at a certain point in the Nether when they die, instead of being sent to their bed in the overworld.

Luckily, it's also very easy to find the resources in the Nether to charge the respawn anchor, which is glowstone.

What does a respawn anchor mean in Minecraft?

Crafting a respawn anchor

Image via Minecraft

Resources needed to craft a respawn anchor:

six crying obsidian

three glowstone

Finding glowstone is very easy. It's everywhere in the Nether. Crying obsidian, however, is a different story.

Crying obsidian can be obtained through ruined portals, piglin trades, and bastion remnants. Luckily, ruined portals are pretty easy to find in the overworld.

Charging a respawn anchor

Image via Minecraft

To charge up a respawn anchor, players must have glowstone in hand. With the glowstone, players should right-click the respawn anchor. A portal-like texture will appear at the top of the block, and a gold circle will be partially filled.

Putting four glowstone into the respawn anchor will fully charge it. Players must then right-click the respawn anchor with an empty hand, and the respawn point will be set.

Using a respawn anchor

Image via Minecraft

Respawn anchors can only be used in the Nether. When a player dies while using a respawn anchor, they will not keep their inventory, unlike a totem of undying.

Some good uses for respawn anchors include:

Charging an anchor right outside of a Nether fortress that players are about to conquer.

Keeping a respawn anchor in a player's inventory is ideal n case they stumble across a dangerous situation that might lead to their death.

Charging an anchor before bridging across a high place that a player may fall from.

