What's the easiest way to summon thunder in Minecraft?

Minecraft players need to bring about thunderstorms for a number of reasons, including harnessing lightning with lightning rods.

It's quite easy for players to trigger rain, lightning, and thunder if their cheats are enabled. However, causing a thunderstorm in the vanilla build of the game is difficult, as the weather essentially occurs randomly.

If players have cheats enabled, they can trigger a thunderstorm by opening their chat and entering the command "/weather thunder [duration]" (the duration depicts how long the thunderstorm will last in seconds).

How to keep thunderstorms active in Minecraft

If Minecraft players want to keep their thunderstorm going indefinitely, they can utilize an additional cheat command. Specifically, players can input the command "/gamerule doWeatherCycle false" to keep the weather from changing as it normally would.

Once doWeatherCycle has been set to false, players will need to set the weather manually via the cheat console whenever they want to change its state. Alternatively, setting doWeatherCycle back to true will allow the weather to naturally progress.

Thunderstorms are an interesting inclement weather state in Minecraft. These storms are a global occurrence within the Overworld. What kind of precipitation appears depends on a few factors, such as the altitude the player is at and the climate of the biome they are in.

It's also worth noting that Minecraft worlds darken their light level when thunderstorms are active. This can cause hostile mobs to appear more often.

Lightning bolts can also cause changes in hostile mobs. Creepers struck with lightning can become charged creepers, piglins can become zombie piglins, and villagers are replaced by witches. Lightning even changes red mooshrooms into brown mooshrooms and vice versa.

Furthermore, there is a small chance that a skeleton horse will be created when lightning strikes a location in a Minecraft world. This horse is a trap. If a player approaches the lone skeletal horse within a ten-block range, it will become four skeletal horseman mobs.

With that in mind, players should be very mindful of their decisions during a thunderstorm, especially one that is ongoing indefinitely. Trap skeletal horses and other supercharged hostile mobs can be very difficult to deal with if players aren't well-equipped to contend with them. It also doesn't hurt to have lightning rods nearby to avoid being struck by lightning yourself.

